Two charged in suspected people smuggling operation through Europe

Two men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have moved more than 500 illegal migrants through Europe.

Dilshad Shamo, 41, from Castell Morgraig, and Ali Khdir, 42, from Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, have been charged with assisting unlawful immigration. They appeared at Newport Magistrates Court where they were remanded in custody to appear before Newport Crown Court on 18 March.

They are alleged to have operated a people smuggling organisation from the UK, arranging the movement of migrants via boats, HGVs and cars from Iraq, Iran and Syria through the EU to Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany and France. It is assessed that the final destination for many of these migrants was the UK.

Both Shamo and Khdir are alleged to have worked as part of a wider organised crime group to facilitate the movement of migrants, in breach of EU immigration laws.

The men were initially arrested in April 2023 and charged after answering bail on Sunday (18 February).

NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans yesterday said: