Two charged in suspected people smuggling operation through Europe
Two men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have moved more than 500 illegal migrants through Europe.
Dilshad Shamo, 41, from Castell Morgraig, and Ali Khdir, 42, from Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, have been charged with assisting unlawful immigration. They appeared at Newport Magistrates Court where they were remanded in custody to appear before Newport Crown Court on 18 March.
They are alleged to have operated a people smuggling organisation from the UK, arranging the movement of migrants via boats, HGVs and cars from Iraq, Iran and Syria through the EU to Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany and France. It is assessed that the final destination for many of these migrants was the UK.
Both Shamo and Khdir are alleged to have worked as part of a wider organised crime group to facilitate the movement of migrants, in breach of EU immigration laws.
The men were initially arrested in April 2023 and charged after answering bail on Sunday (18 February).
NCA Branch Commander Derek Evans yesterday said:
“This investigation involves two UK residents suspected of organising the logistics of moving illegal migrants through Europe.
“The arrest and charge of these individuals is a major disruption to a suspected international organised crime group alleged to have moved hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants illegally across borders.
“The NCA is tackling organised immigration crime as a priority and we will continue our work with partners to disrupt the networks involved at every part of the route.”
