Two days of creative fuel: My Learning Festival experience

Blog posted by: Hayley Higgins, Head of Member Strategy and Services, Government Communications Service, 2 October 2025.

Sometimes you need to step away from the daily grind to remember why you love what you do. The Government Communications two-day Advance Expert Learning Festival did exactly that for me – offering the perfect blend of inspiration, practical insights, and genuine connection with fellow government communicators.

What struck me most was how refreshingly informal the whole event felt. There’s something liberating about switching off from emails and deadlines to properly engage with new ideas. The interactive format meant I could actually test my thinking rather than just passively absorb information. Whether we were playing with Jenga blocks to explore leadership principles or diving deep into AI applications, every session felt like a genuine conversation rather than a lecture.

Sean Betts’ keynote on the future of AI was particularly thought-provoking. His insights about Web 4.0 and AI-mediated interactions weren’t just fascinating – they made me completely rethink how my team should be positioning our work. The idea that AI amplifies rather than replaces communicators really resonated, especially his emphasis on using technology for strategic insight while keeping human judgement at the centre of ethics and relationships.

I almost skipped the digital leadership session, thinking it wasn’t relevant since I don’t lead a purely digital team. What a mistake that would have been! The focus on communications leadership and influencing skills was invaluable. The quote “We’re not a vending machine. We’re a professional function!” perfectly captured something I’d been struggling to articulate. It’s about establishing clear expectations and boundaries whilst demonstrating our strategic value.

But perhaps my favourite session was about building credibility with senior leaders. The ETHOS framework – Evidence, Tenacity, Honesty, Originality and Security – gave me a practical toolkit I can use immediately. Yes, we do love our acronyms in government, but this one actually works!

Beyond the formal sessions, the networking was brilliant. I caught up with colleagues I’d worked with before whilst meeting fascinating people from completely different corners of government. There’s something energising about sharing challenges and solutions with people who truly understand the unique pressures of government communications.

The festival reinforced that our profession is evolving rapidly. From mission-led thinking that transforms abstract policies into compelling narratives, to innovative approaches like influencer partnerships and behavioural science applications, we’re embracing bold new ways of connecting with audiences.

I left feeling recharged and equipped with fresh perspectives that I’m already sharing with my team. Sometimes the best professional development happens when you give yourself permission to step back and think bigger.

If Learning Festival is anything to go by then I’m excited about the Advance Expert Skills Camp I’m booked onto later this month. I’ll see some of the same people I met at the festival and have another opportunity to immerse myself in my professional development. I encourage everyone to take part in the Advance programme.