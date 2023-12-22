National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
Two digital technologies recommended to address unmet need in rehabilitation programmes for people with COPD
More people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) could soon access rehabilitation programmes after draft guidance from NICE conditionally recommended two technologies to provide digital services to NHS patients
According to NHS Digital, approximately 1.17 million people in England have been diagnosed as living with COPD in 2021. It is estimated that a further 2 million remain undiagnosed.
COPD is a long-term and progressive respiratory condition that causes breathlessness, a persistent chesty cough, persistent wheezing and frequent chest infections. COPD includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
Respiratory tract infections, smoking, and environmental pollutants can cause symptoms of COPD to exacerbate or “flare up” and result in increased breathlessness or coughing, leading to urgent hospital care for some people.
Exacerbations caused by COPD are the second most common cause of emergency hospital admissions, accounting for 1 in 8 of all UK hospital admissions.
Evidence suggests that 90% of patients who complete a face-to-face pulmonary rehabilitation programme experience increased exercise capacity and improved quality of life. However according to the NHS Long Term Plan, they are currently only offered to 13% of eligible patients, with a focus on those with more severe COPD.
NICE's medical technologies advisory committee has recommended two digital technologies– myCOPD and SPACE for COPD – to deliver pulmonary rehabilitation which are exercise and education programmes for people with COPD.
Both digital technologies offer exercise programmes and education sessions to help with people with COPD manage their own condition in a place and time of their choosing.
The two digital platforms could be appropriate for those people who do not have a service where they live, do not wish to be seen in person, or would prefer not to be treated in person for convenience.
The committee agreed with experts that the two digital programmes would not replace face-to-face pulmonary rehabilitation in the care pathway.
Mark Chapman, interim director of the Health Technologies Programme at NICE, said: “There is a huge unmet need for access to pulmonary rehabilitation programmes by people with COPD. Our committee hopes by recommending two digital technologies which provide these programmes they could help people living in areas without access to an in-person service to receive the vital care they need.
“With more than a million people suffering from this debilitating condition, it’s important that NICE continues to focus on what matters most and continue to provide useful and useable guidance for the conditions which severely impact people and the health service.”
It is recommended the two digital technologies are used by the NHS whilst further evidence is generated to address evidence gaps. There are no safety concerns with delivering pulmonary rehabilitation programmes via the digital technologies. These technologies can be used once they have appropriate regulatory approval and meet the standards within NHS England’s Digital Technology Assessment Criteria.
A consultation has now begun on the recommendations and comments can be submitted via nice.org.uk until Wednesday 10 January 2024.
Read the draft guidance on digital pulmonary rehabilitation technologies for adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/two-digital-technologies-recommended-to-address-unmet-need-in-rehabilitation-programmes-for-people-with-copd
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Listening to patients and organisations to update NICE’s quality standard on transition from children’s to adults’ services18/12/2023 16:15:00
Melanie explains how the update to NICE’s quality standard on the transition from children’s to adults’ services will benefit young people, their families and carers.
Millions of people with cardiovascular disease could benefit from a new cholesterol treatment target recommendation14/12/2023 15:10:00
Up to 2.1 million people with cardiovascular disease (CVD) could benefit from a new cholesterol target outlined in NICE guidance for the first time
NICE gets ready to assess new dementia treatments.21/11/2023 16:15:00
NICE’s methods and processes for evaluating new treatments for use in the NHS are appropriate for the new class of Alzheimer’s drugs but key issues need to be considered, a new report has found.
NICE draft updated guideline recommends more treatment choices for menopause symptoms20/11/2023 10:15:00
New evidence shows that cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can help reduce menopause symptoms including hot flushes and night sweats, depressive symptoms and problems sleeping NICE has said in its draft updated guideline on menopause published last week (17 November 2023).
NICE recommends life changing technology is rolled out to people with type 1 diabetes08/11/2023 16:05:00
Thousands of people with type 1 diabetes could be offered wearable technology to help them manage their condition following the publication of final draft guidance by NICE.
NICE launches refreshed support service for life sciences industry07/11/2023 16:15:00
NICE has launched its refreshed support service for the life sciences sector, NICE Advice.
Listening to the system - implementing virtual wards06/11/2023 16:15:00
Blog posted by: Angela Osei, associate director, NICE implementation support, 03 November 2023.
NICE launches first modular update to its methods and processes01/11/2023 15:10:00
NICE’s methods and processes now include a proportionate approach to technology appraisals, and a new way of updating recommendations on COVID-19 treatments.