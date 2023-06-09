Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Two energy firms fined combined £250,000 for making unlawful marketing calls
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined two energy companies a total of £250,000 for bombarding people and businesses on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register with unlawful marketing calls.
Maxen Power Supply Ltd, an energy supplier from Ilford, Essex, and Crown Glazing Ltd, a green energy firm based in Preston, Lancashire, both made unsolicited marketing calls to people and businesses while falsely claiming to represent other organisations – such as the National Grid, other energy suppliers or the UK Government.
It is against the law for organisations to make marketing calls to anyone signed up with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) and Corporate Telephone Preference Service (CTPS), which operate a “do not call” register, unless the individual or business has explicitly consented to receive these calls.
The ICO has issued a £130,000 fine to Crown Glazing Ltd for making more than 500,000 direct marketing calls to people who had registered with the TPS at least 28 days prior, resulting in 37 complaints.
While the majority of calls were advertising double-glazing and a free energy test, some of the complaints also claimed that the firm misleadingly suggested they were representing the UK Government and working to improve energy savings.
Maxen Power Supply Ltd has been fined £120,000 after the ICO and TPS received more than 100 complaints about unsolicited marketing calls to businesses and people registered with the TPS and CTPS. Complaints indicated that people were receiving multiple calls on the same day, receiving repeated calls despite requests to opt-out, and were subject to “aggressive” marketing tactics causing potential financial damage.
The complaints also showed that Maxen Power Supply Ltd was making calls from overseas call centres that purported to be from National Grid or the recipient’s existing energy supplier. The firm claimed that it could help people save money on their energy bills by switching contracts, while asking for information about their current supplier and meter readings. The company denied responsibility for the complaints raised, claiming these international call centres were “independent contractors” and “third party intermediaries.”
“Nobody should be made to feel uncomfortable after simply answering the phone. People and businesses register with the TPS and CTPS for a clear reason; to stop unwanted marketing calls and protect their privacy. These companies have not only broken the law by failing to check the ‘do not call’ register, but also caused distress and potential financial damage to businesses on the receiving end of their deceptive sales tactics.
“In the case of Maxen Power Supply Ltd, there is no way of knowing just how many unlawful calls were made due to the use of false company names and ‘spoofed’ caller identities (CLIs). This fine should send a clear message that companies cannot avoid the law and avoid detection by the use of third-parties and overseas call centres. The ICO will continue to take action to ensure both the public and UK businesses are protected.”
- Andy Curry, ICO Head of Investigations
In addition to the fines, the ICO issued an enforcement notice to both companies ordering them to stop calling people and businesses registered with the TPS and CTPS, or who had previously objected to such calls.
Advice for members of the public
To help you, your friends and relatives stop unlawful marketing calls you can:
- Register landlines and mobile numbers with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) and the Corporate Telephone Preference Service (CTPS) free of charge. The TPS and CTPS is a register used by legitimate marketing companies to identify people and businesses that have said they don’t want to receive marketing calls. Alternatively, you can tell the company directly that you do not wish to be contacted.
- Be bold. You do not owe these callers your time, your courtesy nor your money. So, hang up and report any nuisance calls you receive to the ICO using our online nuisance calls reporting tool.
- Refer concerns that you or someone you know has been the victim of fraud to Action Fraud (in England, Northern Ireland and Wales) and Police Scotland (in Scotland); wider concerns about a business’ practices can be referred to Trading Standards; any abandoned calls that you receive to Ofcom.
ICO’s work to tackle nuisance calls and texts
The ICO enforces the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR), which cover the rules for organisations wishing to make direct marketing calls, texts or emails.
We have issued more than £2,440,000 million in fines against companies responsible for nuisance calls, texts and emails in since April 2022. Some of these investigations began with a single complaint from a member of the public.
We have a robust but fair approach when recovering fines, providing payment plans where debtors are in genuine financial hardship. However, where we identify organisations that can pay but won’t pay, we will pursue formal recovery action that can result in insolvency.
Equally, where directors seek to avoid payment via insolvency we actively exercise our full rights as a creditor, including nominating insolvency practitioners whose investigations can result in personal claims against directors. Since 2017, more than 36 directors have been disqualified as a result of our work to protect the public against nuisance calls and texts.
For more information about the ICO’s work to tackle nuisance calls and texts visit ico.org.uk/nuisancecalls.
Further Reading
- Maxen Power Supply Limited monetary penalty notice
- Maxen Power Supply Limited enforcement notice
- Crown Glazing Ltd monetary penalty notice
- Crown Glazing Ltd enforcement notice
Notes to editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone our helpline 0303 123 1113 or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/06/two-energy-firms-fined-combined-250-000-for-making-unlawful-marketing-calls/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO warns of “real danger” of discrimination in new technologies that monitor the brain08/06/2023 15:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning that newly emerging neurotechnologies risk discriminating against people if those groups are not put at the heart of their development.
ICO reprimands Thames Valley Police for releasing witness details to suspected criminals02/06/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Thames Valley Police (TVP) after details were released which led to suspected criminals learning the address of a witness.
ICO issues Ministry of Justice with reprimand after confidential personal information left in prison holding area26/05/2023 12:10:00
The ICO has issued a formal reprimand to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) after confidential waste documents were left in an unsecured prison holding area.
“It’s important not to get caught out.” - New SARs guidance for employers issued24/05/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today published new guidance for businesses and employers on responding to Subject Access Requests (SARs)
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered on 23 May 2023.23/05/2023 12:25:00
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered today.
ICO fines two businesses £180,000 for making unlawful marketing calls17/05/2023 09:10:00
Regulator launches three new videos aimed at helping small businesses navigate electronic communications law.
ICO takes action against both Plymouth City Council and Norfolk County Council for failing to respond to information access requests16/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reprimanded two councils that have failed to respond to the public when asked for personal information held about them – known as a Subject Access Request (SAR).
ICO takes action against Shropshire Council for failing to respond to Freedom of Information requests10/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to Shropshire Council for its poor handling of requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
Necessity and proportionality: questions police must ask when considering sharing personal information with the public09/05/2023 15:25:00
In February, the ICO announced it would be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to include personal information in media statements as they sought to find Nicola Bulley.