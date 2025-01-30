Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Two former South Yorkshire Police officers arrested following investigation into child sex abuse complaints
We are investigating the conduct of two former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers in relation to complaints from four survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.
As part of the investigation, which is being carried out by SYP’s major crime unit under our direction and control, the two former officers were arrested late last year.
A retired constable in his 60s is being investigated following complaints of child sexual abuse against two girls between 1995 and 1999. He was arrested in October and interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of misconduct in public office, attempted rape and three counts of indecent assault. He was further arrested this month when he answered bail and was interviewed about reported sexual offences against a third complainant between 1997 and 2002 and released on bail.
A former police constable aged in his 50s was arrested in December and has been interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of sexual assault and misconduct in public office and one count of indecent assault in connection to incidents that reportedly occurred around 1995-1996.
The offending was reported to have happened while the former officers, who were both based in Rotherham, were both on and off duty.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “When we completed the Operation Linden investigations in 2022, into how South Yorkshire Police investigated reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, we acknowledged that there may be further complaints from survivors.
“These matters came to our attention after we received a referral of a complaint from South Yorkshire Police in October last year. This was followed by more complaints from a second woman in November and complaints from two further women in December, which were referred to us by SYP as a result of their initial enquiries.
“Clearly these are very serious complaints and we will ensure they are thoroughly and robustly investigated.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/two-former-south-yorkshire-police-officers-arrested-following-investigation-child-sex-abuse
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer charged with assault by beating30/01/2025 10:05:00
A Met Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court this week following, our investigation.
Kent detective sergeant sacked for sexually touching a junior officer28/01/2025 12:25:00
A Kent Police detective sergeant has been sacked for inappropriate sexual conduct, following our investigation.
IOPC investigation under way after fatal road collision in Whitehaven28/01/2025 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Whitehaven which involved Cumbria Police officers.
IIOPC begins investigation into fatal road traffic incident near Cardiff24/01/2025 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the involvement of South Wales Police following a fatal road traffic collision on the Junction 30 eastbound exit slip road of the M4, on Thursday 9 January 2025.
Learning for the Met following man’s drowning after being arrested20/01/2025 12:25:00
Our investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of 23-year-old Liam Allan, who drowned in the River Thames after escaping from Met Police officers who had arrested him, has made recommendations to the force.
Gross misconduct proven against a group of Dorset Police officers over offensive WhatsApp messages20/01/2025 10:15:00
Gross misconduct proven against a group of Dorset Police officers over offensive WhatsApp messages
IOPC response to claims made about our series of investigations into how South Yorkshire Police responded to allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 201317/01/2025 16:30:00
IOPC response to claims made about our series of investigations into how South Yorkshire Police responded to allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham
Former West Midlands officer sent inappropriate messages17/01/2025 12:25:00
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former West Midlands Police constable who sent inappropriate messages to a woman he had arrested.
IOPC investigation clears police officers over shooting of two dogs in East London13/01/2025 10:15:00
We have finished our investigation into the actions of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police during an incident in Poplar, east London, where a man was Tasered and his two dogs fatally shot after police responded to a report that a woman and her dog had been attacked.