Two former South Yorkshire Police officers arrested following investigation into child sex abuse complaints

We are investigating the conduct of two former South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers in relation to complaints from four survivors of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham.

As part of the investigation, which is being carried out by SYP’s major crime unit under our direction and control, the two former officers were arrested late last year.

A retired constable in his 60s is being investigated following complaints of child sexual abuse against two girls between 1995 and 1999. He was arrested in October and interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of misconduct in public office, attempted rape and three counts of indecent assault. He was further arrested this month when he answered bail and was interviewed about reported sexual offences against a third complainant between 1997 and 2002 and released on bail.

A former police constable aged in his 50s was arrested in December and has been interviewed under criminal caution on suspicion of sexual assault and misconduct in public office and one count of indecent assault in connection to incidents that reportedly occurred around 1995-1996.

The offending was reported to have happened while the former officers, who were both based in Rotherham, were both on and off duty.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “When we completed the Operation Linden investigations in 2022, into how South Yorkshire Police investigated reports of child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham, we acknowledged that there may be further complaints from survivors.

“These matters came to our attention after we received a referral of a complaint from South Yorkshire Police in October last year. This was followed by more complaints from a second woman in November and complaints from two further women in December, which were referred to us by SYP as a result of their initial enquiries.

“Clearly these are very serious complaints and we will ensure they are thoroughly and robustly investigated.”