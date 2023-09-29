Environment Agency
|Printable version
Two friends land penalties of over £1,500 for illegal fishing
A call about illegal fishing on the River Wye made to the Derbyshire Police Rural Crime team has led to a penalty of £1,502 for two fishermen friends.
- Fishing in the close season resulted in penalties totalling £1,502 for angling duo
- The penalties included fines for fishing without a licence
- Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officers worked with fishing club bailiff and Derbyshire Police to land the result
A call about illegal fishing on the River Wye in the Peak District made to the Derbyshire Police Rural Crime team has led to a penalty of £1,502 for two friends from Liverpool and St. Helens.
A Cressbrook and Litton Flyfishers Club bailiff alerted the police when he spotted the two men fishing for trout in the close season. The police got in touch with an Environment Agency’s fisheries enforcement officer to discover they were also fishing without a valid rod licence.
The pair have landed themselves with penalties of £751 each for a day’s fishing trip in the close season and fishing without a licence. A year’s fishing licence would have cost from £33.
James Barton, 30, and Aaron Rhami, 26 were found to be fishing on 11 March 2023.
Their cases were brought to Northampton Magistrates Court by the Environment Agency on 25 September 2023, where James Barton, of Lincoln Street, Liverpool and Aaron Rhami, of St Helens Road, St Helens were found guilty in absence to the offences of fishing in the close season and without a rod licence.
The men each received a fine of £220 for each offence, as well as costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £176.
During the close season, the Environment Agency works with partners such as the Angling Trust’s Voluntary Bailiff Service (VBS) to conduct patrols to ensure anglers respect the no fishing period. This year officers carried out nearly 500 patrols, reporting 89 anglers for offences and 171 other alleged breaches of fisheries legislation.
Following the verdict, the East Midlands Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:
“A day out fishing in the close season and without a rod licence has led to high penalties for this pair of fishermen.
“The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or in the close season.
“We inspect rod licences throughout the East Midlands and work 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”
“All income from fishing licence sales is used to fund our work to protect and improve fish stocks, fisheries, and the environment. This includes improving habitats for fish, reinvesting money back to facilities and clubs for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage more people to give fishing a go.”
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60 and an annual licence costs from just £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays).
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.
Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Further Information:
James Barton and Aaron Rhami were each charged with the following offences:
-
On the 11th day of March 2023 at Litton Mill – River Wye, Buxton in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.
-
On the 11th day of March 2023 fished for trout in the close season, contrary to national byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on 12th July 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.
-
To buy a rod licence visit: fishing licence information
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/two-friends-land-penalties-of-over-1500-for-illegal-fishing
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Coastal adaptation projects in South West England to receive £6m in funding29/09/2023 11:10:00
Three communities in the South West allocated £6 million to support adaptation to coastal erosion
Two anglers land penalties of almost £1,200 for fishing illegally29/09/2023 10:05:00
Two men from Nottinghamshire have been found guilty of fishing illegally on separate occasions earlier this year.
Gloucester angler to pay £1,059 for fishing licence offences27/09/2023 10:25:00
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted an angler from Gloucester for two fishing licence offences which ended in fines totalling £1,059.
Calder Valley flood warning sirens tested26/09/2023 09:25:00
Eight flood warning sirens will be sounded across the upper Calder Valley as part of an annual test to help communities be prepared as possible for any risk of flooding this winter.
Pair hooked for illegal fishing in Oxfordshire25/09/2023 15:25:00
As part of the Environment Agency’s ongoing crackdown, two anglers have been found guilty of fishing illegally on separate occasions this year in Oxfordshire.
£10 million flood defence project reaches new milestone25/09/2023 13:25:00
A multi-million project on the Essex coast has reached a new milestone after thousands of tonnes of rock armour arrived from Norway.
Kent crackdown hooks six illegal anglers25/09/2023 11:10:00
As part of an ongoing Environment Agency crackdown, six anglers have been found guilty of fishing illegally in Kent on separate occasions earlier this year.
Site and ground investigations for Tadcaster flood defences underway22/09/2023 12:10:00
Site investigations are now underway in Tadcaster as part of plans to develop a multi-million-pound flood defence scheme for the town.