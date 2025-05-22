Two gang leaders have been ordered to pay back £1.5 million after large-scale drugs convictions

Two organised crime gang leaders in Lancashire who were responsible for the supply and distribution of huge quantities of drugs have been ordered to pay back £1.5 million or spend six more years in prison.

Philip Jenkinson, 40, was previously convicted at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to four counts of criminal charges including those related to drugs supply, and money laundering and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on 12 September 2022.

While Neil Arkwright, 42, was previously convicted at the same court to three counts of criminal charges including those related to drugs supply, and money laundering and was sentenced to 10 years and eight months imprisonment on 13 February 2023.

The police investigation and prosecution review in the case against Philip Jenkinson and Neil Arkwright established that at least 10kg of cocaine and 18kg of cannabis passed through the hands of these two criminals through evidence gained via Encrochat.

The Judge determined the following:

Philip Jenkinson - Total criminal benefit: £1,454,155.53, Available amount: £758,090.80, Confiscation Order: £758,090.80

Neil Arkwright - Total criminal benefit: £787,843.41, Available amount: £806,850.30, Confiscation Order: £787,843.41

Adrian Foster of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “ We will robustly pursue the proceeds of crime with Lancashire Police, where we identify available assets, to disrupt and deter organised crime.

“Both offenders will risk having an additional six years’ imprisonment added to their original lengthy prison sentences if they do not pay back the amount that they have available to pay their orders.

“In the last five years, over £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”

