Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Two individuals guilty of making £3m worth of fraudulent mortgage applications
Larry Barreto, based in the East Midlands, was found guilty yesterday of 11 charges of fraud by false representation following a prosecution brought by the FCA.
At an earlier hearing, Mr Barreto pleaded guilty to 2 offences of arranging and advising on regulated mortgages without FCA authorisation. At the beginning of the trial, Mr Barreto’s co-defendant, Tassib Hussain, a chartered accountant, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.
The total value of the mortgages falsely applied for was around £3 million.
Between 1 January 2015 and March 2018, Mr Barreto gave advice to clients looking to take out residential mortgages without the necessary FCA authorisation. In 11 cases, he also dishonestly inflated the mortgage applicant’s income in their application to the lender. Mr Barreto charged the client a fee which he would then pay in cash to Mr Hussain, who created false self-employment and employment documentation to support mortgage applications for clients with insufficient income.
Mr Hussain also produced multiple documents purporting to have been issued by HMRC and containing false income figures, which in each case were sent on to the lender by Mr Barreto. With Mr Barreto’s knowledge, Mr Hussain also claimed to employ 2 of the applicants to create a false impression of their income, producing false contracts of employment and payslips in support, which Mr Barreto also forwarded to lenders. As a result of the fraud, lenders granted mortgages to several applicants on a false basis, placing lenders at greater risk of loss. The total value of the mortgages applied for was circa £3 million.
Steve Smart, Joint Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, said:
'Mr Barreto and Mr Hussain knowingly lied and misled their clients and mortgage providers in order to benefit financially from mortgage applications. This put borrowers at risk of taking on unsustainable levels of debt, and left lenders open to losses.
'Today’s verdict demonstrates our commitment to tackling fraud and sends a warning to anyone involved in similar criminal activities that we will pursue them, so they face the full force of the law.'
Mr Barreto had previously been struck off as a financial adviser by the Personal Investment Authority (in 1996) and prohibited from carrying on regulated activity by the Financial Services Authority (in 2004).
Both individuals will be sentenced on 23 February 2024.
Notes to editors
- Fraud by false representation is contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006. It is punishable by a fine and/or up to 10 years’ imprisonment.
- Carrying on regulated activities without authorisation is contrary to section 23 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. It is punishable by a fine and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.
- The FCA commenced criminal proceedings against Larry Barreto and Tassib Hussain for fraud and unauthorised business offences in April 2021.
- Larry Barreto’s date of birth is 6 May 1955.
- Tassib Hussain’s date of birth is 13 November 1979.
- Mr Barreto pleaded guilty to 2 counts of carrying on regulated activities at an earlier hearing on 29 July 2022.
- Find out more information about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/two-individuals-guilty-making-fraudulent-mortgage-applications
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA and PSR Boards appoint new members to decision-making committees16/11/2023 16:30:00
Ulrike Hotopp and Claire Whyley have been appointed to the FCA’s and Payment Systems Regulator's (PSR) Competition Decisions Committees (CDCs).
Financial regulator secures confiscation order against convicted CFO06/11/2023 10:10:00
On 2 November 2023, Southwark Crown Court imposed a Confiscation Order of £355,369 against Timothy Coleman, former Chief Financial Officer of Redcentric Plc, following his convictions in February 2022 for false accounting and making misleading statements to the market.
FCA bans Geoffrey Armin for failures in advice given to British Steel Pension Scheme Members, with £200k to be paid in compensation06/11/2023 09:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned Geoffrey Armin from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt outs, and from holding any senior management function in a regulated firm.
Guidance for crypto firms to help them comply with marketing rules03/11/2023 09:25:00
Following a change in legislation, cryptoassets promotions targeting UK consumers now fall within our remit. We have introduced rules that are designed to give people a better understanding of what they are investing in, and the risks involved.
FCA secures contract changes for buy-now-pay-later customers as more consumers use the product01/11/2023 10:20:00
New research from the FCA shows that there has been a significant increase in the use of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL).
Financial watchdog fines Equifax Ltd £11 million for role in one of the largest cyber-security breaches in history13/10/2023 16:20:00
The FCA has fined Equifax Ltd (Equifax) £11,164,400 for failing to manage and monitor the security of UK consumer data it had outsourced to its parent company based in the US. The breach allowed hackers to access the personal data of millions of people and exposed UK consumers to the risk of financial crime.
FCA decides to fine and ban James Staley13/10/2023 10:10:00
Mr Staley has referred his Decision Notice to the Upper Tribunal where he will present his case. Any findings in the Decision Notice are therefore provisional and reflect the FCA’s belief as to what occurred and how it considers his behaviour should be characterised.
FCA censures London Capital & Finance plc11/10/2023 16:10:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has censured London Capital & Finance (LCF) for its unfair and misleading financial promotions of minibonds.
FCA bans Simon Hughes for failures in advice given to British Steel Pension Scheme Members03/10/2023 14:10:00
The FCA has banned Simon Hughes of S&M Hughes Limited (in liquidation) from advising customers on pension transfers and pension opt outs, and from holding any senior management function in a regulated firm.