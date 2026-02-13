Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Two Lincs Police officers to be investigated over man’s death
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the conduct of two Lincolnshire Police officers following the death of a man shortly after his arrest.
The officers were involved in the detention of a 37-year-old man in a holding cell at South Park Police Station, Lincoln, in the early hours of 2 December last year.
He had been arrested at his home address in Lincoln at around 12.50am for suspected misuse of the 999 system. Force was used by officers during the arrest, including the use of PAVA spray. He was handcuffed to the rear and taken to custody in a caged police van.
However, just minutes after being placed in a holding cell the man became unresponsive. Officers provided first aid and gave CPR; he was transferred to hospital but sadly pronounced dead at 8.40am.
Lincolnshire Police referred the death to us on 2 December and we decided, later that day, to independently investigate the circumstances.
The IOPC has also received three complaint referrals from Lincolnshire Police submitted by members of the man’s family relating to the actions of officers.
Our investigation is examining the interaction between Lincolnshire Police officers and the man at his home address, the decision to take him to a police station and not a hospital, his transportation to custody, and the short time he was in custody.
A total of nine officers were involved in his arrest and detention. Following an assessment of their actions we have now served two officers with notice that they are to be investigated for potential breaches of police professional standards.
The officers – an acting Sergeant and a PC – will be investigated for potential gross misconduct and they have also been advised they will be interviewed under criminal caution for alleged unlawful act manslaughter.
Director of Engagement at the IOPC, Emily Barry, said: “My condolences go to the man’s family and friends for their loss. We are independently investigating what happened and will examine the actions and the decisions of the officers involved.
“The man required medical assistance shortly after arriving at the custody facility in Lincoln; it’s important we understand exactly what happened from the moment he was arrested.”
IOPC investigators attended the scene on the morning of the incident to secure and preserve evidence and manage responsibilities surrounding the post-incident process. Body Worn Video and CCTV has also been seized for examination.
