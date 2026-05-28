Ministry of Defence
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Two members reappointed to the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody
The Deputy Prime Minister has approved the reappointment of Dr Jake Hard and Professor Seena Fazel as members of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.
The Deputy Prime Minister, in his capacity as Secretary of State, has approved the re-appointment of Dr Jake Hard and Professor Seena Fazel as members of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody for a period of 3 years from 1 July 2026 for Dr Jake Hard, and 1 October 2026 for Professor Seena Fazel.
Established in 2009, the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody (IAPDC) forms part of the Ministerial Council on Deaths in Detention in England and Wales. The IAPDC provides expert advice and challenge to Ministers, departments, and agencies with the central aim of preventing deaths in detention.
This appointment is made by the Secretary of State for Justice in consultation with the Department of Health and Social Care and the Home Office, who co-sponsor and co-fund the IAPDC.
Appointments are regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments and recruitment processes comply with the Governance Code on Public Appointments.
Biographies
Professor Seena Fazel
Professor Fazel is the Professor of Forensic Psychiatry and Director of the Centre for Suicide Research at the University of Oxford. He is an honorary consultant forensic psychiatrist for Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and works clinically in a community forensic mental health team. His main research interests are in relation to suicidal behaviour in prisoners, the mental health of prisoners, and risk assessment in criminal justice and mental health.
Dr Jake Hard
Dr Hard is a GP with over 19 years’ experience of working in prison and is the Associate Clinical Director for the South West Prisons, Oxleas NHS Foundation Trust. He was the Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners Secure Environments Group from 2016 to 2022 and has published work with the IAPDC.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/two-members-reappointed-to-the-independent-advisory-panel-on-deaths-in-custody
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