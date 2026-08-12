Two men arrested after illegal waste dumping in Cheshire

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing Environment Agency investigation into illegal waste dumping on a farm at Middlewich in Cheshire.

The Environment Agency contacted Cheshire Police on Friday morning, 7 August, for assistance with an arrest as part of an investigation into a large-scale illegal waste site at a farm on Coal Pit Lane near Middlewich.

Both organisations attended the site as part of ongoing enforcement activity.

A 69-year-old local man was arrested at the site on suspicion of waste offences. He has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

A second local man, aged 37, was also arrested at the same site in a planned follow up operation on Monday 10 August on suspicion of waste offences. He has also been bailed.

The site includes a significant amount of green garden waste, construction waste, plastics, tyres, shredded waste and mixed household waste. All the material had been deposited on agricultural land next to the River Wheelock.

It has been subject to an ongoing complex investigation into suspected illegal activity.

In March, the Environment Agency published its 10 Point Plan for tackling waste crime, which sets out how it will tackle illegal activity and deliver more consistent enforcement action.

Nowhere to hide for waste criminals

Caroline Berry, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, said:

Waste crime is a scourge on our environment and communities and together with the police we’ve made arrests as part of this investigation. Waste criminals think they are above the law and can do what they want, especially on land they may own, but they can be certain we are coming for them. As part of our 10-point plan we’re taking faster, more targeted action to nip illegal waste activity in the bud and track down those responsible.

Sergeant Robert Simpson, of the Rural Crime Team at Cheshire Police, added:

Some people may believe that waste crime does not harm anyone, however this is far from the truth. Not only does it cause a blight on our landscape, but it can also cause long lasting environmental damage. As part of the investigation into a site in Middlewich, we have arrested two men, and we will be working closely with our partners to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions. While our investigation continues, we would urge anyone with any information to get in touch. We would also remind local residents and businesses that if you need to dispose of any waste, please ensure that you use a legitimate waste removal company and always ask to see their licence. Some people can claim to have a licence to get rid of waste but have no intention of doing things correctly, often charging bargain prices to get rid of your rubbish, only for it to end up dumped somewhere it should not be. If the waste is tracked down to you, what started off as a good deal could end up as a hefty fine, even if you weren’t the one who dumped the waste.

Under the 10 point plan, the Environment Agency is building on existing work and partnerships and the focused, sustained programme of action strengthens prevention, improves detection and delivers more consistent enforcement.

Things people can do to help: