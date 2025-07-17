National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Two men charged and nearly 1.5 tonnes of cannabis recovered
Two men have been charged with a range of drugs offences and almost 1.5 tonnes of cannabis recovered as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
The cannabis, which has a wholesale value of approximately £5.5m, was discovered on Tuesday after raids conducted with support from Warwickshire Police.
The haul was discovered in two locations: around 900kgs in a garage at a property in Tanworth in Arden, Solihull, and around 500kgs at a property in Shenstone in Staffordshire.
NCA investigators made the arrests as part of an inquiry into a crime group smuggling methamphetamine from the UK to Australia, and importing cocaine to the UK.
Last night, both Peter Stride, 44, and Aaron Asbury, 37, were charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.
Stride, of Vicarage Hill, Tamworth in Arden, Solihull, was also charged with conspiring to export Class A drugs and conspiring to import Class A drugs.
Asbury, of Sycamore Road, Drakelow, Burton upon Trent, was also charged with conspiring to import Class A drugs.
The men will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (17 July).
A third man who was arrested yesterday at a property in Wombourne, Staffordshire, was released under investigation.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/two-men-charged-and-nearly-1-5-tonnes-of-cannabis-recovered
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
11,500 UK companies struck off Companies House register after crackdown17/07/2025 14:15:00
Thousands of UK companies have been removed from the Companies House register over the last year, following a crackdown coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre.
Major scam centre targeted after international operation11/07/2025 16:05:00
On Monday 7 July, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided a fraud call-centre based in Noida, in Uttar Pradesh.
Retail cyber attacks: NCA arrest four for attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods11/07/2025 09:25:00
Four people have been arrested in the UK as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into cyber attacks targeting M&S, Co-op and Harrods.
Fugitive people smuggler detained in NCA operation03/07/2025 10:25:00
A wanted people smuggler has been tracked down and arrested in Coventry by the National Crime Agency.
Nine sentenced in France over small boat crossing that left at least four dead02/07/2025 11:15:00
Nine members of a people smuggling network have been sentenced to a total of 64 years in prison over a small boat crossing which left four people dead and another four missing.
Firearms and drugs worth millions discovered in lorry at Dover Port01/07/2025 16:15:00
A haul of 20 firearms, 320 rounds of ammunition and 170kg of ketamine were recovered from a vehicle at Dover Port.
Kent taxi driver told to hand over £100k he made from people smuggling01/07/2025 12:15:00
A taxi driver who was part of a people smuggling network has been ordered to pay back almost £100,000 in proceeds of crime, or face jail.
Man who hid cocaine worth £120m in artificial grass is jailed30/06/2025 16:15:00
A man who smuggled cocaine worth £120m into the UK, hidden in rolls of artificial grass, has been jailed for 17 years following a joint operation by the National Crime Agency and authorities in the Netherlands.