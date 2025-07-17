Two men charged and nearly 1.5 tonnes of cannabis recovered

Two men have been charged with a range of drugs offences and almost 1.5 tonnes of cannabis recovered as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

The cannabis, which has a wholesale value of approximately £5.5m, was discovered on Tuesday after raids conducted with support from Warwickshire Police.

The haul was discovered in two locations: around 900kgs in a garage at a property in Tanworth in Arden, Solihull, and around 500kgs at a property in Shenstone in Staffordshire.

NCA investigators made the arrests as part of an inquiry into a crime group smuggling methamphetamine from the UK to Australia, and importing cocaine to the UK.

Last night, both Peter Stride, 44, and Aaron Asbury, 37, were charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Stride, of Vicarage Hill, Tamworth in Arden, Solihull, was also charged with conspiring to export Class A drugs and conspiring to import Class A drugs.

Asbury, of Sycamore Road, Drakelow, Burton upon Trent, was also charged with conspiring to import Class A drugs.

The men will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (17 July).

A third man who was arrested yesterday at a property in Wombourne, Staffordshire, was released under investigation.