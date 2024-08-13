Crown Prosecution Service
Two men charged over alleged Facebook posts in relation to public disorder
Rosemary Ainslie, Acting Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division yesterday commented on the two men charged over alleged Facebook posts in relation to public disorder.
She said:
“The CPS has authorised South Wales Police to charge two men over alleged Facebook posts on or around 31 July in relation to the public disorder.
“Geraint Boyce, 43, has been charged with publishing threatening material on a Facebook account intending to stir up religious hatred, contrary to Section 29C(1) of the Public Order Act 1986.
“Jamie Michael, 45, has also been charged with publishing threatening material on a Facebook account intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to Section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.
“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to Editors
- Geraint Boyce, [DOB: 13/02/1981], is of Penrhiw-Fer, Wales.
- Jamie Michael, [28/10/1978], is of Penygraig, Tonypandy, Wales.
- Both men will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today [12 August 2024].
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cymruwales/news/two-men-charged-over-alleged-facebook-posts-relation-public-disorder
