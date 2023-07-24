Crown Prosecution Service
Two men charged with terrorism offences
The CPS has authorised charges in relation to two men under the Terrorism Act.
Anjem Choudary, 56, from Ilford, has been charged with one count of membership of a proscribed organisation, one count of addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and one count of directing a terrorist organisation.
Khaled Hussein, 28, from Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.
Nick Price, from the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:
“The CPS has authorised charges in relation to Anjem Choudary and Khaled Hussein under the Terrorism Act.
“The charges relate to the proscribed organisation Al-Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society.
“Criminal proceedings against Mr Choudary and Mr Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”
Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 24 July.
Notes to Editors
- Anjem Choudary [DOB: 18/01/1967] from Ilford in east London has been charged with:
- Membership of a proscribed organisation on or before 17 July 2023, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- Addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation between 11 June 2022 to 17 July 2023, contrary to sections 12(3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- Directing a terrorist organisation on or before 17 July 2023, contrary to section 56 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- Khaled Hussein [DOB: 17/03/1995] from Edmonton in Alberta, Canada and has been charged with:
- Membership of a proscribed organisation on or before 17 July 2023, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
- The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
- Nick Price is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Counter Terrorism Division.
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division prosecutes terrorism cases. It also deals with other complex casework areas including allegations of incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes, crimes against humanity, official secrets cases, piracy and hijacking.
