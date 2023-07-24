Two men charged with terrorism offences

The CPS has authorised charges in relation to two men under the Terrorism Act.

Anjem Choudary, 56, from Ilford, has been charged with one count of membership of a proscribed organisation, one count of addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation and one count of directing a terrorist organisation.

Khaled Hussein, 28, from Canada, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation.

Nick Price, from the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:

“The CPS has authorised charges in relation to Anjem Choudary and Khaled Hussein under the Terrorism Act. “The charges relate to the proscribed organisation Al-Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society. “Criminal proceedings against Mr Choudary and Mr Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial. “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings. “The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, 24 July.

Notes to Editors