Two men jailed for sexually abusing young girls in Plymouth

Two men have been imprisoned for raping two young girls in Plymouth in 2017.

The Crown Prosecution Service prosecuted, Abalzaq Salih, 31, and Saif Kahya, 32, following an investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police. Salih was sentenced to 19 years' imprisonment and Kahya was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment at Plymouth Crown Court.

The two defendants were convicted on all counts of rape and child sexual abuse offences which were committed between February 2017 and December 2017.

The police investigation and prosecution review uncovered began after five victims came forward and disclosed that there was had been a series number of house parties where the young girls were lured to and exploited through money, drink and drugs and then were either raped or sexually assaulted.

Three out of four of these parties happened at the homes of the defendants and the victims were between 14 and 16 at the time of the offences.





Abalzaq Salih (left) and Saif Kahya

Claire Brinton of the CPS yesterday said:

“These two men knew these young girls could be exploited through drugs, alcohol and money. They were groomed and subjected to rape and serious sexual abuse. “These defendants conducted a vicious and vile campaign of sexual abuse, in some instances multiple times against these victims, which must have caused life changing harm and trauma. “We would like to extend a special thanks to the victims who came forward to report these crimes and gave evidence to a court about their horrific experiences. “These prison sentences send a very clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place. “I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them. It is never too late to seek justice – you are not alone and there is help available.”

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has established a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.

