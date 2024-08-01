Two Merseyside drugs bosses jailed

Two Merseyside drugs bosses are behind bars after a National Crime Agency investigation.

Terence Culshaw (right), 44, of Altmoor Road, Liverpool, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 15 years and two months.

He admitted five counts of conspiring to supply drugs including 16kgs of heroin and 2kgs of cocaine.

He also planned to supply another 4kgs of heroin but the deal fell through.

Culshaw used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to organise his drug deals and he operated under the handle ‘Topgolfer’.

He often worked with Frederick Connolly, 35, of Quickswood Close, Woolton, Liverpool. Connolly operated under the handle ‘Madeirablue’.

Connolly (below) conspired to supply cocaine, heroin, cannabis and ketamine predominantly in the Merseyside area.

He used a network of criminal associates who were mainly based in Liverpool to buy and sell drugs in exchange for huge sums of cash.

In December last year, Connolly was jailed for 12 years after admitting conspiring to supply at least 5kg of cocaine, at least 1kg of heroin, 1kg of ketamine and 3kg of cannabis. He also pleaded guilty to laundering at least £100,000 in cash.

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings have begun against him and more than £1m of assets have been restrained.

The EncroChat platform was taken down in 2020 and Operation Venetic, the UK law enforcement response led by the NCA was then launched.

Investigators waded through 6,003 messages between Connolly’s “Madeirablue” handle and his conspirators going from March 2020 to June 2020.

They showed that he had established close ties with prolific criminals from source and transit countries including the Netherlands, Canada, Iran and Brazil. These relationships bought him access to other criminal conspiracies unfolding in the UK.

NCA operations manager Ben Rutter said: “Culshaw and Connolly, like many others, believed that EncroChat was secure from law enforcement enabling them to supply drugs with impunity.

“The cases brought by my officers were overwhelming and Culshaw and Connolly had no option but to plead guilty.

“At home and abroad, the NCA will continue to pursue criminals who supply Class A and B drugs and bring huge harm to our communities.”