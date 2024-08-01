National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Two Merseyside drugs bosses jailed
Two Merseyside drugs bosses are behind bars after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Terence Culshaw (right), 44, of Altmoor Road, Liverpool, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 15 years and two months.
He admitted five counts of conspiring to supply drugs including 16kgs of heroin and 2kgs of cocaine.
He also planned to supply another 4kgs of heroin but the deal fell through.
Culshaw used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to organise his drug deals and he operated under the handle ‘Topgolfer’.
He often worked with Frederick Connolly, 35, of Quickswood Close, Woolton, Liverpool. Connolly operated under the handle ‘Madeirablue’.
Connolly (below) conspired to supply cocaine, heroin, cannabis and ketamine predominantly in the Merseyside area.
He used a network of criminal associates who were mainly based in Liverpool to buy and sell drugs in exchange for huge sums of cash.
In December last year, Connolly was jailed for 12 years after admitting conspiring to supply at least 5kg of cocaine, at least 1kg of heroin, 1kg of ketamine and 3kg of cannabis. He also pleaded guilty to laundering at least £100,000 in cash.
Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings have begun against him and more than £1m of assets have been restrained.
The EncroChat platform was taken down in 2020 and Operation Venetic, the UK law enforcement response led by the NCA was then launched.
Investigators waded through 6,003 messages between Connolly’s “Madeirablue” handle and his conspirators going from March 2020 to June 2020.
They showed that he had established close ties with prolific criminals from source and transit countries including the Netherlands, Canada, Iran and Brazil. These relationships bought him access to other criminal conspiracies unfolding in the UK.
NCA operations manager Ben Rutter said: “Culshaw and Connolly, like many others, believed that EncroChat was secure from law enforcement enabling them to supply drugs with impunity.
“The cases brought by my officers were overwhelming and Culshaw and Connolly had no option but to plead guilty.
“At home and abroad, the NCA will continue to pursue criminals who supply Class A and B drugs and bring huge harm to our communities.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/two-merseyside-drugs-bosses-jailed
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Dublin police officer extradited to Northern Ireland to serve sentence after money laundering investigation by NCA01/08/2024 10:20:00
A former Dublin airport police officer who laundered millions of pounds for organised crime groups by smuggling cash out of the country on flights has been extradited to Northern Ireland to serve his prison sentence.
Child sex offender caught on the run faces jail for attack in 200331/07/2024 15:15:00
A child sex offender caught by the National Crime Agency and international police after five years on the run potentially faces a prison sentence, after being found guilty of indecently assaulting a girl in 2003.
Arrest follows fatal Channel crossing31/07/2024 14:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man in connection with a Channel crossing which led to the death of a woman in France on Sunday.
Convicted: Ringleader of gang which attempted to smuggle cocaine worth £11 million in bananas31/07/2024 13:15:00
The ringleader of an organised crime group which attempted to smuggle 139 kilos of cocaine into the UK hidden in a consignment of bananas has been convicted.
NCA recovers £780,000 in the first UK forfeiture of sanctioned funds30/07/2024 11:15:00
For the first time in the UK, the National Crime Agency has secured the forfeiture of sanctioned funds under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
People smuggler who arranged spaces on Channel boat crossings jailed following NCA investigation25/07/2024 16:15:00
A prolific people smuggler has been jailed for nearly ten years for arranging Channel crossings to the UK in small boats
Man found guilty of abusing children 16 years ago25/07/2024 11:15:00
A man who sexually abused a vulnerable young girl, aided by his girlfriend at the time, has faced justice 16 years later as a result of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
12,000 takedowns as NCA leads blitz on people smugglers' social media accounts25/07/2024 10:05:00
The National Crime Agency has led a huge increase in the number of takedowns of social media posts, pages and accounts advertising the services of people smugglers, thanks to a partnership with four major social media companies.