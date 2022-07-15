Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Two Met officers to appear in court charged with assault
Two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers will appear in court to face charges of common assault by beating following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Police Sergeant Emily Joshi and Police Constable Ozan Yelken are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday 15 July.
The charges relate to an incident after the officers stopped a man on Wykeham Road, Hendon (NW4) on 28 December 2021.
Our investigation followed a referral from the MPS in May this year (2022), after they received a complaint that excessive force had been used by the officers.
In June we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
