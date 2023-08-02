Scottish Government
Two months to go before short-term lets licensing deadline
Hosts must sign up to scheme before 1 October 2023.
Owners of short-term let properties are being urged to apply for a licence under Scotland’s short-term licensing scheme before the 1 October 2023 deadline.
Short-term let hosts must apply for a licence with their relevant local authority before the deadline. Anyone who operated a short-term let before 1 October 2022 can still accept bookings and guests until an application is determined, but must apply before the 1 October 2023 deadline. Owners who started operations after 1 October 2022 cannot begin trading until they receive their licence.
Hosts must apply for a licence with the local authority their property is located and are being urged to check local criteria before making an application.
Local councils’ licensing schemes are in operation across Scotland and many short-term let hosts have already obtained licences.
Housing Minister Paul McLennan yesterday said:
“Short-term let accommodation plays an important role in Scotland’s economy, supporting our tourism and hospitality sector and allowing tourists and holiday goers somewhere to take them closer to the best that Scotland can offer.
“However, it is also important that there is appropriate regulation in place to ensure the safety of guests, and so that local authorities can make decisions that are right for their local areas. That is why the Scottish Government has introduced the short-term lets licensing scheme.
“I would like to thank those who have already signed up to the scheme, bringing assurances to tourists that their safety is paramount and that they have met local guidelines.
“Visitors coming to Scotland can already expect to see the benefits of properties being licensed and meeting specific standards. Meanwhile, the thousands of short-term let operators who provide a quality service can have the assurance that would-be competitors have to meet licensing standards as well.
“There is only two months to go until the 1 October deadline and so I would urge anyone who owns short-term let accommodation and has yet to apply to do so as soon as possible to ensure you can still take bookings and welcome guests from far and wide.”
Short Stay St Andrews Director Jordan Mitchell yesterday said:
“As the largest holiday letting agency in St Andrews and the East Neuk, the initial thought of an application process for short-term letting our 130+ managed properties was a daunting one.
“However, the application process has been plain sailing once we had all the required safety certification in place.
“Fife Council has been extremely supportive in its quest to process the applications despite the extra pressure on its systems.
“I can only recommend applying as soon as possible to give your business plenty of time to adjust to the new Scottish Government requirements.”
Background
Owners have until 1 October 2023 to apply for a short-term lets licence, with local authorities required to process applications by 1 October 2024.
Record medical trainee recruitment levels26/07/2023 12:25:00
New starts will begin training this August.
More medical training posts have been accepted at this stage of the recruitment year than ever before – exceeding last year’s record by 100 posts.
NHS Education for Scotland data as of 25 July 2023 shows that 1,061 posts have been filled so far this year from 1,137 advertised.
This includes 100% fill rates at entry level in General Practice, Psychiatry, Anaesthetics, Radiology and Emergency Medicine.
These trainee doctors will take up post in August 2023. Another recruitment round will be held before the end of the year for those taking up post in February 2024.
Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto said:
“I am delighted to see that Scotland continues to be recognised as a highly desirable place both to live and pursue a career in medicine. This is testament to our world-class medical education and training system as well as those working hard to prepare the next generation of doctors who will look after us in the future.
“These results show that NHS Scotland continues to grow accordingly to meet the needs of its patients and I look forward to welcoming these new doctors into the health service.”
NHS Education for Scotland Medical Director Dr Emma Watson said:
“As of today, 93% of posts advertised for August 2023 start dates in Scotland are filled.
“Many programmes have filled at 100% and in programmes which have not filled, we are working to understand why. There has also been a significant expansion of training posts across Scotland, particularly in General Practice which has a current fill rate of 100%.”
Background
https://medical.hee.nhs.uk/medical-training-recruitment/medical-specialty-training/fill-rates/2023-fill-rates.
HEE have used data from 17 June 2023. Recruitment is ongoing and NES has used figures from 25 July 2023.
At the equivalent stage of the 2022 recruitment year, 1,016 posts had been advertised and 961 had been filled (giving a 95% fill rate). While this year’s fill rate is slightly lower than it was at this stage in 2022, overall 121 more posts have been advertised and 100 more have been filled so far compared to the same time last year.
100% of posts advertised in General Practice have been filled successfully (273 out of 273). 46 posts were advertised in Core Psychiatry, 68 in Core Anaesthetics, 36 in Clinical Radiology and 28 in Emergency Medicine at entry level. All of these posts filled successfully.