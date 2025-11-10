Two more charged in relation to at sea drop off collection of 322 kilos of cocaine

Another two men have been charged in relation to the seizure of cocaine worth £26.5 million which was dropped off at sea off the coast of Somerset.

Colin Benson, 59, and Joshua Rose, 38, both from Longton in Preston, were arrested by National Crime Agency officers investigating the incident on Tuesday (4 November).

They appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court on 6 November charged with importing class A drugs, where they were remanded into custody before their next appearance at North Somerset Crown Court on 5 December.

Four other individuals have pleaded guilty in relation to importation, which happened off the coast at Watchet, west Somerset, in July this year. They are due to be sentenced at the same crown court on 13 November.