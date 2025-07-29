Two more men charged following disorder in Epping

Two more men have been charged in relation to disorder in Epping, Essex.

Rebecca Mundy, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Essex Police to charge a further two people following the recent disorder in Epping. “This brings the total number of individuals charged by the CPS in relation to these matters to nine. “I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial. There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Two more men have been charged.

Phillip Curson, 52, has been charged with violent disorder

Martin Peagram, 33, has been charged with violent disorder.

They will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today.

Those previously charged by the CPS are:

Shaun Thompson, with violent disorder and criminal damage

Lee Gower, 42, with violent disorder and assault on an emergency worker

Aaron Elles, 28, with violent disorder

Jonathan Glover, 47, with violent disorder

Stuart Williams, 36, with violent disorder

Keith Silk, 33, with violent disorder and criminal damage

Dean Smith, 51, with violent disorder.

Thompson, Glover, Gower, Williams, Silk, and Smith are next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 18 August.

Elles is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 25 August.

