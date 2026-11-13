Two more suspected international money launderers lose £55m to the NCA

Two more individuals linked to an international money laundering network have agreed to hand over around £55m worth of assets, following investigations by the National Crime Agency.

Haijin Su, 43, and Haika Xu, 44, are both linked to one of Singapore’s largest ever money laundering cases.

The Singapore investigation led to 10 people being convicted and a further 15 forfeiting their assets in Singapore. In total, around SGD 3 billion (c£1.75bn) in criminal assets were recovered by Singaporean authorities.

Now, both have agreed to hand over huge amounts of UK assets after being pursued by the NCA in settlements that were approved by the High Court yesterday (12 November).

In April and July 2025, the Agency obtained Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) against Haijin Su and froze approximately £45 million of his UK assets consisting of cash, real property and alcohol, on the basis they were the proceeds of money laundering derived from illegal gambling and overseas scam centres.

Su, who is a member of the OCG and was convicted in Singapore, will surrender 75% of his assets worth £35,187,285 which include two London properties, one on Oxford Street and another in adjacent Princes Street; £2,607,700 of rental income, and £300,000 in a bank account.

In 2023, suspected OCG member Haika Xu purchased 16 newbuild London flats for £24.7 million without mortgages in a Soho development.

They were purchased through Rong Hai Development Ltd and Rong Fa Development Ltd, two UK limited companies set up expressly to purchase the properties. Xu is the ultimate beneficial owner of both companies.

In June 2026, the NCA secured an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) and asked a series of questions relating to the source of funds used to purchase the properties. Rather than answer, Xu – who is still wanted by the Singaporean authorities - chose to settle the case.

Under the terms of the settlement, the NCA will sell all of the identified property and retain 75% of the proceeds, plus a further £1.2 million representing rental income. In total, the settlement is worth £19,771,175 to the NCA. The respondent will receive what is left of the 25% once the NCA’s costs of selling the properties are deducted.

This action against the pair means the NCA has seized around £75 million worth of assets in a 12-month period from the same international OCG.

Last year, settlement was reached with Binghai Su, 37, to recover assets worth more than £20m including three dinosaur fossils and London property deemed to represent the proceeds of crime and alleged by the NCA to be linked to the same international OCG as those set out above.

Gareth Jones, Branch Commander for Asset Denial at the National Crime Agency, said:

“Tackling illicit finance is a priority for the NCA. Our officers’ professional and tenacious investigative work has successfully pursued these criminal assets and secured the recovery of a substantial sum of money.

“These settlements are in the public interest, avoiding protracted and costly High Court litigation while enabling our resources to be redirected towards new investigations.

“The NCA is making increasing use of Unexplained Wealth Orders and where we suspect the proceeds of unlawful conduct overseas have been laundered through the UK and invested in property or other assets, we will not hesitate to deploy the full range of powers available to us to recover those criminal assets as part of our mission to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”