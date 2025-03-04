Met Office
|Printable version
Two named storms and a typical mix of winter weather: Winter 2024/25 statistics
A look back at Winter 2024/25 and February 2025's provisional weather and climate statistics.
Winter 2024/25 closed out on a bright and sunny note for most, although the same cannot be said for the majority of the season. Provisional Met Office statistics show that this winter saw below average rainfall, below average sunshine, and above average temperatures for the UK.
No significant meteorological records were broken, however the seasonal statistics mask two high-profile events, with Storm Darragh in December and Storm Éowyn in January both warranting Met Office Red National Severe Weather Warnings for their significant risk to life.
Below average rainfall, especially for Northern Ireland
As winter drew to a close, many places were still feeling rather soggy following a weekend of heavy rain, but after a wetter than average December and a drier than average January and February, winter concluded with 11% less rainfall than its long-term meteorological average. The southern half of the UK experienced the wettest conditions, with England and Wales both recording 94% of their average rainfall over the season. Northern Ireland though saw far less rainfall, with just 70% of their average.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2025/winter-and-february-2025-weather-review
Latest News from
Met Office
Warnings issued as UK weather turns wet and windy20/02/2025 09:25:00
Warnings for wind and rain have been issued as the UK’s dominant weather regime shifts in the coming days.
Cold regime to be replaced with mild, wet and windy weather17/02/2025 15:15:15
ild conditions with wind and rain are on the way in the second half of the week, potentially reaching highs of 16°C, but snow and ice warnings start the week.
Advancing the monitoring of space weather events11/02/2025 15:15:15
The Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) has been monitoring the Sun’s activity for over ten years, but how exactly is space weather observed on the Earth’s surface? And what role does the UK have in this global monitoring network?
Sunny and cool January kicks off the new year04/02/2025 15:15:15
A look back on January 2025's provisional weather and climate statistics.
A look back on Storm Éowyn03/02/2025 15:15:15
A week on from Storm Éowyn, we look back at the storm, its impacts and how the forecast developed.
An unsettled start to the week with wind and rain warnings in force27/01/2025 15:15:15
It will be an unsettled start to the week across the UK, with National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and rain in place.
Storm Éowyn brings 90mph winds as it starts to impact the UK24/01/2025 16:10:00
Storm Éowyn is bringing destructive winds to northwestern parts of the UK as it moves in, Red Weather Warnings are in force for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.
Red weather warnings issued with damaging winds forecast for Storm Éowyn23/01/2025 15:25:00
Red Weather Warnings have been issued with Storm Éowyn forecast to bring disruptive winds as well as heavy rain and snow for some on Friday.