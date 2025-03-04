Two named storms and a typical mix of winter weather: Winter 2024/25 statistics

A look back at Winter 2024/25 and February 2025's provisional weather and climate statistics.

Winter 2024/25 closed out on a bright and sunny note for most, although the same cannot be said for the majority of the season. Provisional Met Office statistics show that this winter saw below average rainfall, below average sunshine, and above average temperatures for the UK.

No significant meteorological records were broken, however the seasonal statistics mask two high-profile events, with Storm Darragh in December and Storm Éowyn in January both warranting Met Office Red National Severe Weather Warnings for their significant risk to life.

Below average rainfall, especially for Northern Ireland

As winter drew to a close, many places were still feeling rather soggy following a weekend of heavy rain, but after a wetter than average December and a drier than average January and February, winter concluded with 11% less rainfall than its long-term meteorological average. The southern half of the UK experienced the wettest conditions, with England and Wales both recording 94% of their average rainfall over the season. Northern Ireland though saw far less rainfall, with just 70% of their average.