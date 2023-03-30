NEPO
Two North East local authorities trial HVO in diesel engines
Your NRG, sole supplier NEPO307 Liquid Fuels, is trialling the supply of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel at Northumberland County Council and Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council to power a number of street sweepers and refuse collection vehicles.
Analysing the impact of HVO, Northumberland County Council confirmed that per litre of HVO emitted 75 times less kg CO₂ equivalents than when using one litre of diesel.
Your NRG, which recently rebranded from Oil NRG, will now be supplying HVO from its northern depots, as it plays its part in helping the UK government achieve net zero by 2050.
The company is trialling the supply of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel to the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO), which works with the North East local authorities and the wider public sector to strategically procure high value goods and services.
What is HVO?
HVO is a paraffinic diesel fuel that is made from 100% renewable raw materials including vegetable oils and animal fats.
A greener alternative to conventional diesel, HVO boasts up to 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when used in diesel engines and machinery, leading the way to a cleaner and greener future for many sectors.
Your NRG is also fuelling a portion of its own road tanker fleet with HVO, and this switch from diesel will prevent 39 tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere.
Your NRG, Commercial Director, Lee Reason, recently said:
“HVO is a big step in the future fuels market for Your NRG. As a leading distributor of liquid fuels in the North East, we are very pleased to be leading the way in adding HVO to our portfolio of products and also working closely with local authorities and blue-chip companies. The interest and enquiries are growing by the day.”
Marie Forster, Energy Lead at NEPO recently said:
“As part of our commitment to building a sustainable future for our communities, we are continuously looking for ways to reduce our carbon emissions whilst providing procurement solutions for the public sector. The trial with Your NRG and HVO fuel, gives us the chance to explore fuels of the future, while lowering our environmental impact, without disrupting the operations of our members’ fleet. So far, our partnership has been a great success and we are looking forward to continuing our journey to net zero with the help of Your NRG.”
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/northumberland-county-council-and-redcar-and-cleveland-borough-council-trial-hvo-in-diesel-engines
