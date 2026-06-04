Crown Prosecution Service
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Two people – including a former police superintendent - charged in connection with £720,000 investment fraud
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised criminal charges against two people following allegations of an investment scam where a woman transferred £720,000 believing she would receive a substantial return.
Farah Ullah, 43, has been charged with fraud and two counts of transferring criminal property while Syed Hussain, 54, a former West Midlands Police superintendent who has since been dismissed, has been charged with fraud and transferring criminal property.
The pair are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 July 2026.
Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, said: “We have decided to prosecute Farah Ullah, 43, and Syed Hussain, 54, with fraud and transferring criminal property offences.
“The charges relate to alleged offending between November 2022 and April 2023.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police Service as it has carried out its investigation.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Notes to editors
- Farah Ullah, [DOB: 02/11/1982], of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, is charged with fraud, contrary to the Fraud Act 2006, and two counts of transferring criminal property, contrary to section 327(1)(d) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- Syed Hussain, [DOB: 24/04/1972], of Barking, Essex, is charged with fraud, contrary to the Fraud Act 2006, and transferring criminal property, contrary to section 327(1)(d) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.
- Mr Hussain is a former West Midlands Police Superintendent.
- Both defendants are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 July 2026.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/two-people-including-former-police-superintendent-charged-connection-ps720000-investment
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