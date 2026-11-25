Two people have been found guilty of running an illegal school in Birmingham following an Ofsted investigation.

Noor Laiba Imani and Maryam Bi ran Bright Sparks Home Schooling Ltd. They were convicted at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 24 November 2026 of conducting an unregistered independent educational institution under section 96 of the Education and Skills Act 2008.

Imani and Bi were sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work for the community, a victim surcharge of £140 each and costs of £200 each. The company Bright Sparks Home Schooling Ltd was fined £1,000 and a victim surcharge.

Bright Sparks, on Whitmore Road in Birmingham, advertised itself as providing home schooling services. However, investigators from Ofsted’s unregistered schools team found that it was in fact operating as a school.

Evidence showed that 28 children of compulsory school age were attending the setting full time and were taught a range of school subjects. They were also set homework. The school had an Islamic faith ethos and parents paid around £100 to £150 per month for their child to attend.

Children attending unregistered schools are at risk because there is no formal external oversight of safeguarding, health and safety, or the quality of education.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, said:

I’m delighted with today’s outcome, which demonstrates that those operating illegal schools under the guise of home schooling can, and will, be brought to justice. Securing these convictions has been possible despite the limited legal powers currently available to Ofsted, reflecting our determination to protect children from unsafe and unsuitable education. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act will significantly strengthen our ability to investigate suspected illegal schools and help us take faster action in future. Ultimately this will make it harder for those running unregistered schools to cheat children out of the safe and effective education that is their legal right.

If anyone suspects a particular setting is operating as an illegal school, they can read Ofsted’s published guidance on how to report it.

Notes to editors