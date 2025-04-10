Attorney General's Office
Two rapists have their sentences increased after Solicitor General intervenes
Two rapists have had their sentences increased by the Court of Appeal after their cases were referred by the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP.
The Solicitor General has secured sentence increases in two separate cases where the offenders committed sexual abuse.
In the first case, Paul Watson, 45, from Chorley, over a four-month period between January and April 2024, coerced and controlled a woman, and carried out multiple rapes.
The court heard that the victim submitted to the offender because she was terrified for her own safety.
In a separate case, Anthony McNamara, 46, from County Durham, groomed and repeatedly raped a young person for several years. The offending began when the victim was 12.
Following his arrest by the police in May 2024, McNamara was told not to contact the victim. However, he breached his bail conditions and continued to groom and engage in sexual activity with the victim.
The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:
I am sickened to read about these rapists’ crimes, who both repeatedly preyed on their victims and inflicted terror upon them.
I am glad that the court has rightly decided to increase both of these sentences, and my thoughts today are with the victims who suffered unimaginable abuse.
On 3 April 2025, Watson’s 17-year sentence was quashed, and the court imposed a sentence of life imprisonment, following the Solicitor General’s decision to refer it to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.
On 3 April 2025, Anthony McNamara’s 13-year sentence was substituted for a total sentence of 23 years, comprising of 18 years custodial term and a 5-year extended license.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/two-rapists-have-their-sentences-increased-after-solicitor-general-intervenes
