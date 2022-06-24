Two right wing extremist group members sentenced for attempting to print 3D weapons

Two members of an extreme fascist group have been sentenced for terror offences after attempting to manufacture component parts for a firearm using a 3D printer.

On 29 March 2022 Daniel Wright, 30, and Liam Hall, 31, who were part of a Telegram group which celebrated racist violence and killing, were convicted by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court.

Daniel Wright and Samuel Whibley were sentenced for encouraging terrorism. The pair used a Telegram channel to communicate which was accessible by members of the public. In this channel they expressed racist views and advocated for the use of extreme violence. They used the Telegram channel to share copies of terrorist publications and extremist propaganda.

They also used the Telegram channel to glorify people who had committed deadly acts of right-wing terrorism around the world.

Daniel Wright was also sentenced for being in possession of information that was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Nick Price, Head of the CPS Counter Terrorism Division, yesterday said:

“The views and ideologies expressed by these four defendants were abhorrent and repulsive. The material that was shared amongst themselves and on a public forum, and the attempt by two of the group to manufacture firearms using a 3D printer was highly dangerous. “The Counter Terrorism Division presented evidence to show that their views and actions posed a threat to our society, and it is right that today they have been sentenced for their offences.”

Notes to Editors

Samuel Whibley [DOB: 15/11/1992] of Anglesey, North Wales, was sentenced to 9 years imprisonment plus 1 year extended licence for:

6 x dissemination of terrorist publications (counts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7)

2 x encouragement of terrorism (counts 3, 8)

Daniel Wright [DOB: 28/04/1992], of Keighley, West Yorkshire, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment plus 1 year extended licence for:

Dissemination of a terrorist publication (count 9)

Manufacture of a prohibited firearm (count 10)

Possession of a prohibited firearm [count 11]

Possession for terrorist purposes (count 12]

3 x collection of information contrary to section 58 [1) Terrorism Act 2000 [count 13, 14, 15]

Liam Hall [DOB: 18/09/1990], of Keighley, West Yorkshire was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for:

Manufacture of a prohibited firearm (count 10)

Possession of a prohibited firearm [count 11]

Stacey Salmon [DOB:27/05/1992], of Keighley, West Yorkshire, was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment for:

Possession of a prohibited firearm [count 11]

The CPS Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for prosecuting all terrorism crimes and terrorist related offences in England and Wales. It also deals with all allegations of incitement to racial and religious hatred, stirring up hatred based on sexual orientation, war crimes and crimes against humanity, official secrets cases and piracy and hijacking.