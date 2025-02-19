Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Two Suffolk officers to face gross incompetence meetings in Taiwo Abodunde case
Our investigation into contact police had with Taiwo Abodunde prior to her death on 28 November 2023 has found two Suffolk Constabulary officers should face a gross incompetence meeting.
Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Suffolk Constabulary after Mrs Abodunde’s death in Newmarket and looked at the actions and decision making of the officers who came into contact with her and her husband, Olobunmi Abodunde, between 27-28 November.
We established that, on 27 November, two police constables – one a probationer - responded to a report of a domestic incident at their address. Mr Abodunde was arrested for common assault and assault causing actual bodily harm and taken into custody and released on bail later that evening.
The two officers returned to the address the next day for a pre-arranged meeting with Mrs Abodunde to take a statement but were unable to make contact with her.
While outside her home they heard a disturbance within the address and discussed with their supervisor – an acting police sergeant - whether they had grounds to enter the premises. After 35 minutes, the officers entered the property and sadly discovered Mrs Abodunde dead at the scene.
Mr Abodunde was also inside the house and was arrested on suspicion of her murder. In May 2024, he was jailed for life after admitting murder.
A PC faces allegations that their actions may have amounted to gross incompetence. This relates to the handling of the domestic incident on 27 November and for delaying entry into Mrs Abodunde’s home on 28 November, despite having concerns for her wellbeing and suspicions that Mr Abodunde was inside the address.
The officer’s supervisor – an acting sergeant – will also face allegations that their actions may have amounted to gross incompetence for advising the officers not to enter the property, despite being made aware of the officers’ concerns for Mrs Abodunde.
It’s also alleged he failed to be diligent in his duties and responsibilities as an acting sergeant regarding his supervision of the case after Mr Abodunde was taken into custody on 27 November.
IOPC director Emily Barry said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Taiwo Abodunde and anyone affected by her tragic and senseless murder.
“As a result of our investigation into the police contact prior to her death, we have decided that two Suffolk officers should face a gross incompetence meeting in relation to their actions between 27-28 November.
“Gross incompetence meetings occur when the evidence indicates that the officer’s failure or inability to perform their duties to the required standard may potentially be so serious that it would justify dismissal.
“It is not our role to decide if the officers’ actions amount to gross incompetence. That will be for a police performance panel to determine after considering all of the evidence.”
We also decided that the probationary police constable should not face any disciplinary or performance proceedings. They resigned from the force during our investigation.
All parties have been informed of our decision and the force will now organise the meetings.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/two-suffolk-officers-face-gross-incompetence-meetings-taiwo-abodunde-case
