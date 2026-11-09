Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Two Sussex officers charged with causing actual bodily harm
Two Sussex officers have been charged with causing actual bodily harm after a member of the public was injured while being detained.
PC Richard Harris, aged 36, and PC Lorenzo Fenu, aged 28, are scheduled to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 10 November jointly charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The charge relates to an incident on 16 April 2026 when the officers allegedly used unlawful force on a man, who had been detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act, and injured him.
We began our investigation following a mandatory referral from the force. At the end of our investigation in September, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/two-sussex-officers-charged-causing-actual-bodily-harm
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation begins into Middlesbrough death in custody09/11/2026 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in police custody in Middlesbrough.
IOPC investigating after fatal road traffic collision in Sheerness09/11/2026 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal moped collision which happened on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent
IOPC statement on Henry Nowak investigation06/11/2026 16:05:00
The below statement was provided to ITV in response to its documentary "Dear Henry: Our Fight for Justice":
Ex-Leicestershire Police officer sacked for contact with sex workers06/11/2026 12:25:00
Gross misconduct has been proven against a former Leicestershire Police officer who contacted adult sex workers, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Met officer dismissed over unreasonable force and disrespectful treatment of detained man06/11/2026 10:25:00
A Metropolitan Police officer who repeatedly called a detained man an “idiot”, pushed him into a brick wall and threw him face-first onto the pavement while handcuffed behind his back, has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.
Statement following conclusion of trial relating to the death of William Cameron05/11/2026 12:25:00
A former custody nurse has been acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter relating to the death of William Cameron in Thames Valley Police (TVP) custody in 2020, following a trial which concluded yesterday at the Old Bailey.
Update on IOPC investigation into Avon and Somerset Police shooting Published: 03 Nov 202604/11/2026 14:15:00
Our independent investigation into a police shooting in Bristol on Thursday 22 October is progressing.
Former Metropolitan Police officer convicted of rape and sexual offences28/10/2026 13:15:00
A former Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape and three sexual assaults following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.