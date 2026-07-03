Two teenage boys given custodial sentences after Attorney General intervenes

Two teenage boys who raped two girls and filmed their crimes in Fordingbridge will now spend time in custody after the Attorney General referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal.

Two teenagers responsible for raping two girls, across two separate incidents, and filming the abuse had their sentences increased to four years detention and indefinite restraining orders (preventing them from contacting the victims), after Attorney General Richard Hermer KC referred their case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The third teenagers’ sentence was left unchanged.

The court heard that on 26 November 2024, one victim, a 15-year-old girl was led to an underpass in Fordingbridge, after arranging to meet one of the offenders. Two others attended without her prior knowledge. She was then raped by two of the offenders, while a third watched. The attack was filmed and the footage later shared online. The victim was threatened and told not to report the abuse.

All three offenders were convicted of the rape of a second victim, a 14-year-old girl, on 17 January 2025. The attack was again filmed.

In a victim personal statement, the 15-year-old victim described experiencing significant emotional and physical distress. The 14-year-old victim said that the abuse had negatively impacted her attendance at school and described severe emotional distress including ongoing issues with anxiety.

Attorney General Richard Hermer KC said:

Rape is a horrifying crime, and one that our justice system should and will punish severely. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase the sentences of the two boys, resulting in their detention. No one should have to endure what the victims went through, and I commend their bravery in coming forward and campaigning for justice. This government will continue to do everything it can to tackle violence against women and girls.

On the 21 May 2026 at Southampton Crown Court:

One 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a three-year Youth Rehabilitation Order, a ten-year restraining order, and deprivation of his phone, for two counts of rape and two counts of taking indecent images of children.

One 15-year-old boy was sentenced to a three-year Youth Rehabilitation Order and a ten-year restraining order, for six counts of rape and four counts of taking and indecent images of children.

One 14-year-old boy was sentenced to an eighteen-month Youth Rehabilitation Order and a ten-year restraining order for two counts of rape and one count of taking indecent images of children.

On the 2 July 2026, two offenders’ sentences were increased to four years Detention and Training Order with whole life restraining order. The third offender’s sentence was left unchanged.