Two thirds of consultants want to work for new NHS online hospital

Almost two thirds of NHS consultants are keen to work for the NHS’s online hospital when the revolutionary service launches next year, a new poll has revealed.

Six in ten consultants (60%) said they would be interested in working for NHS Online alongside their current NHS roles – many more than will be needed to run the service.

The survey of nearly 300 consultants and specialist doctors also found that nearly half (48%) would be willing to offer at least four hours a week of their time, with the opportunity to care for patients innovatively, work flexibly and improve patient experience among their top reasons for wanting to sign up.

NHS Online, which will see its first patients next year, is expected to deliver up to 8.5 million virtual appointments and assessments in its first three years – four times more than an average NHS trust.

Patients needing specialist care will be treated more quickly thanks to the new virtual service, which will transform and modernise the delivery of healthcare by providing triage for patients through the NHS App as well as video consultations with doctors.

The service will speed up specialist care by digitally connecting patients with expert clinicians across England, no matter where they are in the country, providing faster access to treatments.

Earlier this year, the NHS announced that nine common conditions, including menopause and prostate problems, would be the first to be treated by the NHS Online service when it launches.

More patients are now set to benefit as it will also be available to people with recurring urinary tract infections or suspected polycystic ovaries – in addition to the nine conditions previously announced.

Professor Stella Vig, National Clinical Director for Elective Care at NHS England and Consultant Surgeon, yesterday said:

“It’s fantastic to see that consultants and specialist doctors are hugely supportive of the NHS’s new online hospital, with nearly two thirds willing to offer their time for this revolutionary service alongside their current roles. “NHS Online will transform the way we deliver planned care, offering patients the choice to have an online appointment with a specialist anywhere in England. “The service will make a real difference to patients’ lives as they’ll be able to choose to use NHS Online and be seen more quickly and conveniently, with many appointments delivered by video or telephone in their own home. “We’ve also expanded the list of conditions which NHS Online will treat, so that even more patients will be able to benefit when the service launches next year.”

Health Minister Zubir Ahmed yesterday said:

“Patients shouldn’t have to wait months or travel miles to get the care they need. By turbocharging the NHS with the latest technology, NHS Online will let people see specialist doctors faster – from the comfort of their own home. “Every day matters when you’re waiting for treatment. This is about using the power of tech to get people diagnosed, treated and back living their lives faster. “We’re proud to be cutting waiting times by embracing innovation. It makes the NHS work around patients and also offers new flexible ways of working for staff, all while keeping face-to-face care there for those who need it.”

The NHS Online service, which was announced by the Prime Minister in September 2025, won’t replace traditional care as patients will always have the choice of face-to-face appointments.

Patients will have the option of using NHS Online when their GP makes a referral for specialist care. Instead of having a physical site, patients will be able to receive care from doctors around the country directly through the NHS App – without leaving their home or having to wait longer for an in-person appointment.

Tests, scans or procedures will continue to take place at healthcare sites closer to patients’ homes, while clinicians will be able to triage patients and review their notes remotely, potentially outside office hours, without the patient needing to be present.

This streamlines the process and allows patients to move quickly from referral to treatment to follow-up care.

Those who would prefer to be referred via the traditional route will always have the choice to see specialists at a healthcare site. As more patients choose NHS Online, waiting lists are expected to fall by freeing up in-person appointments for those who need and want them, helping people to be seen more quickly.

The new online hospital will fit healthcare around people’s lives, rather than them fitting their lives around their healthcare – supporting the Government’s shift from analogue to digital as set out in the 10 Year Health Plan.

NHS Online is being designed with patients, specialist doctors and other experts to ensure the service meets the needs of patients, uses the latest technology follows best practice and provides the highest standards of care.

Findings from the survey of consultants and further engagement with NHS staff will be used to develop plans for the service.