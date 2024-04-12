Two Trustees appointed to the National Memorial Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund

The Prime Minister has appointed Anna Eavis and Roisha Hughes as Trustees of the National Heritage Memorial Fund and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Anna Eavis

Appointed for a three year term commencing 16 February 2024.

Anna is Chief Executive of Oxford Preservation Trust, an independent local charity dedicated to the conservation and sustainable enhancement of Oxford’s historic buildings and green spaces and to the public appreciation and enjoyment of the city’s history.

She previously worked at the Royal Commission on the Historical Monuments of England and English Heritage. From 2012-2023 she was English Heritage’s Curatorial Director, with responsibility for the stewardship and presentation of over 400 historic sites, their collections and landscapes. She led English Heritage’s learning, youth engagement and creative programmes and managed the London Blue Plaques scheme.

Anna is a trustee of the Leeds Castle Foundation and of the Corpus Vitrearum, a British Academy-funded project dedicated to the research and publication of historic stained glass in Britain. She is a member of the fabric advisory committees at Canterbury and Salisbury cathedrals. She was formerly a trustee of the Stained Glass Museum.

Roisha Hughes

Appointed for a three year term commencing 16 February 2024.

Roisha Hughes has twenty years’ experience of working at the heart of public services in London and in national Government. She now runs her own consultancy.

Roisha was born in Belfast and grew up in South London before studying modern and mediaeval languages at the University of Cambridge.

She began her civil service career in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, working on the Government’s bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games.

She then ran the Mayor of London’s office for eight years from 2008, as the city navigated economic downturn, upgraded and developed new transport systems, and hosted the Olympic Games in 2012.

In 2016 Roisha joined the Metropolitan Police as Director of Strategy and Governance, a role which ranged from improving how the Met used data to bringing in Baroness Casey to review the Met’s culture and standards.

Roisha lives in South London with her family.

Remuneration and Governance Code

As Chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund Panel, Anna Eavis will be remunerated at a rate of £10,500 per annum. As Lead Trustee on Grant in Aid/ Non Lottery Funding, Roisha is remunerated at a rate of £10,500 per annum. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments.

The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Both Anna and Roisha have declared no significant political activity.