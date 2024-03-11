Two UK websites introduce age assurance measures for adult content following Ofcom engagement

Two online platforms have introduced age assurance measures, after Ofcom raised concerns that they were not doing enough to prevent children from being able to access pornography hosted on their sites.

AmPay Ltd – which provides SoSpoilt, a mixed platform containing adult content – and Visional Media Ltd – which provides Xpanded, an adult livestream service – both made changes in response to our concerns.

Both platforms now require users – at the point of accessing adult content – to:

verify their age by one of four methods: submitting verifiable credit card details, allowing their age to be estimated by an age estimation tool, submitting valid identification, or a mobile network operator check; or

sign into a registered account in which their age has already been verified.