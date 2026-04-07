Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Two weeks left to register to vote at May elections
With just two weeks left to register to vote for the local elections in England, the Electoral Commission is urging voters to register before the deadline at 11.59pm on Monday 20 April.
Registering takes minutes and can be done online at gov.uk/register-to-vote (Opens in new window). Voters need their name, address and National Insurance number.
A person can register to vote if they are aged 16 or over and are a British, Irish, qualifying EU citizen or qualifying Commonwealth citizen living in the UK. Only those aged 18 or over will be able to vote, but 16- and 17-year-olds can register as attainers.
Electoral Commission research shows that young people, students and those who have recently moved are less likely to be registered.
Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs, said:
“Only people registered to vote can have their say at the May elections on issues important to their local area. If this is your first time voting, or if your details have changed since you last voted, make sure you register by Monday 20 April.
“You’ll also need to take photo ID with you to the polling station. Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID can apply for free ID online or by requesting a paper form from their local council.”
Voters can use the postcode look-up tool on the Commission’s website to find out which elections are happening in their area and where to vote.
Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register to vote again.
The Commission has spokespeople available to discuss voter registration and the voter ID requirement.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
- People can choose to vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on 21 April, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on 28 April.
- To apply for free voter ID (Opens in new window) voters will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number. The deadline to apply is 5pm on 28 April.
- More about the ID requirement and all voting options can be found on the Commission’s website.
- The Commission has produced a media guide on the 2026 local elections in England.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/two-weeks-left-register-vote-may-elections
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