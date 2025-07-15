Two World War One Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Commemorated in France

Military representatives and others gathered this week to honour two First World War soldiers from the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders at special commemoration ceremonies in France.

The services, organised by the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), paid tribute to Company Quarter Master Serjeant Charles Monro and Corporal Francis Flynn at Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) cemeteries.

Human remains discovered during de-mining work near Le Maisnil were identified as CQMS Monro through DNA testing. He received a burial with full military honours at Aubers Ridge British Cemetery – a dignified farewell denied for over a century.

Monro, born in County Wicklow in 1875, was an experienced soldier who had joined the army in 1894. Serving with the 2nd Battalion Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders, he lost his life during the Battle of Armentières on 21 October 1914.

The military party at CQMS Monro's graveside (Crown Copyright)

In a separate ceremony, Corporal Francis Flynn’s grave was rededicated at Roclincourt Valley Cemetery. Flynn, who served with the 1/7 Battalion Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders, died on 9 April 1917 during the first day of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Though initially buried as an unknown Corporal, recent research by the JCCC, the National Army Museum and others revealed Flynn was the only missing Corporal from his battalion matching the burial details, finally reuniting his name with his resting place.

The military party at the graveside of Cpl Francis Flynn (Crown Copyright)

JCCC Caseworker Alexia Clark said:

I am so pleased to have been involved in the final chapters of the stories of these two men. Returning them to their families, and reuniting their names with their mortal remains, we have ensured that their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has placed new headstones on both graves.

Dr Daniel Seaton, Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC, said: