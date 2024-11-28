Welsh Government
|Printable version
Two years of free Welsh lessons: Over 2,000 young people and school staff take up their Welsh learning journey
The second year of free Welsh lessons for 16- to 25-year-olds and school staff has helped even more people learn the language, with over 2,000 young people and school staff estimated to have taken up the offer during 2023-24.
Melody Griffiths, 17, from Wrexham won the Learners’ Medal at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Maldwyn earlier this year. Melody started learning Welsh in Year 11 and has organised a ‘Clwb Cymraeg’ (Welsh Club) at her college.
She said:
The club meets every week. Students come to learn more about the Welsh language, culture and history through quizzes and informal conversations.
I think the best thing about speaking Welsh is that I can connect with Wales better - through culture and literature. It’s difficult to understand these if you do not speak Welsh.
Free Welsh lessons can also help school staff inspire learners. A group of teachers at Langstone Primary School in South East Wales started their language journey at the beginning of lockdown and are now enjoying learning and teaching the language at the school.
One of the school’s teachers, Paula Watts, said:
I love speaking Welsh and I take advantage of every possible opportunity to introduce the language to the children across the school. We have several new games in Welsh to help the children build sentences, introduce new vocabulary, and hold a simple conversation.
I also share Welsh instructions with staff that they can use in class while teaching and offer them ideas when they are planning their Welsh lessons.
We have a 'paned a sgwrs' (cuppa and a chat) session every Tuesday morning at 8:15am which gives staff the opportunity to chat in Welsh.
Welsh Wednesday is one of our and the children's favourite days - we have a lot of fun and start the day with games and songs in Welsh.
A range of Learn Welsh provision is available free of charge for young people aged 16-25, and is delivered by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.
Provision includes taster and Entry level courses for beginners, through to Advanced and Proficiency levels for experienced learners and Welsh speakers. Courses are available face-to-face and in virtual classrooms, while a wide range of digital learning resources is also available. More information can be found on the Learn Welsh website.
The National Centre also provides a great choice of Welsh courses for school staff, with courses tailored for education practitioners as well as online self-study courses and Learn Welsh courses in the community.
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said:
Cymraeg belongs to us all. This initiative means it’s easier than ever for people to learn Welsh. I’m pleased to see so many young people and education practitioners taking up the opportunity to learn the language.
Improving young people's Welsh language skills so that they can use Welsh in the workplace and in their everyday lives is really important. This is part of our vision to ensure that Welsh is a living language, and a modern language which is used every day.
Developing the Welsh language skills of the education workforce is key to reaching our goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050. Providing opportunities to learn Welsh and improving levels of ability in Welsh for the education workforce is crucial so that they are more confident to teach Welsh, to use Welsh when teaching other subjects, and to use Welsh in the wider school environment.
Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said:
The Centre’s work has expanded in recent years to include Learn Welsh training for both young people and the education workforce – two vital audiences for realising the goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.
The Centre’s work with young people is going from strength to strength, with bespoke courses and resources developed by the Centre’s language experts. Additionally, partnerships with schools, apprenticeships, Further Education and organisations such as the Urdd and Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards are providing new, flexible learning opportunities for young people.
The Centre has also developed a comprehensive package of training for the education workforce - from beginners to Welsh speakers who want to build their Cymraeg confidence. Teachers and assistants are also introduced to methods that can help them teach Welsh to children and young people.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/two-years-free-welsh-lessons-over-2000-young-people-and-school-staff-take-their-welsh-learning
Latest News from
Welsh Government
FM to announce major investment summit for 202528/11/2024 09:05:00
Yesterday, First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan announced a major investment summit will take place in Wales in 2025.
Support for those affected by Storm Bert27/11/2024 12:20:00
Immediate financial support will be provided to people whose homes have been flooded during Storm Bert.
£51 million Newport investment latest chapter in Wales’ compound semiconductor success story27/11/2024 11:20:00
Vishay Intertechnology, one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, has announced that it is investing £51 million in Newport Wafer Fab, the UK’s largest semiconductor facility - bringing new product range capabilities and skilled job opportunities to Newport.
Welsh competitors punch above their weight at UK National Skills Finals27/11/2024 09:05:00
Welsh competitors claimed an incredible 70 medals at the SkillBuild and WorldSkills UK National Finals, setting the stage for Wales hosting the event in 2025.
“A small contribution that could make a big difference” – Legislation introduced to support a thriving, sustainable tourism industry in Wales26/11/2024 14:05:00
A Bill to give local authorities the option to introduce a small visitor levy in their area to re-invest in local tourism, was yesterday introduced by Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.
Updated plans for sustainable farming announced26/11/2024 09:05:00
At the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday announced an updated outline plan for the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Allies at the heart of change: ending violence against women starts with men25/11/2024 14:05:00
Today, on White Ribbon Day, the Welsh Government calls on men to take a stand as allies to end violence against women and girls.
First Minister hosts event to build relations with international partners21/11/2024 16:25:00
The First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, hosted a reception for UK-based ambassadors and high commissioners in London today.