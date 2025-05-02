Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Two-minute national silence to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day
UK Government buildings will observe a two-minute national silence at 12:00 on Thursday 8 May 2025 to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day).
A two-minute national silence will be held on Thursday 8 May at 12 noon (UK time), to remember and thank those who fought for our freedom.
The silence will be marked by all UK Government departments, which will also fly the Union Flag at full-mast. Other organisations are invited to follow suit if they wish.
Visit https://ve-vjday80.gov.uk/ to find out more about our plans to commemorate VE Day and how to get involved.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/two-minute-national-silence-to-commemorate-the-80th-anniversary-of-ve-day
