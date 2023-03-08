Two-year extensions to School Games Organiser and PE and Sport Premium funding

The news comes as part of a Government pledge to ensure parity of access to sport and physical activity opportunities for boys and girls at school.

Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth has welcomed today’s announcement of £22 million to support two more years of the School Games Organiser network and more than £600 million across the same period for the PE and Sport Premium. The School Games Organiser (SGO) network is made up of a workforce of 450 and supports 2.2m participation opportunities for children, including 28,000 competitive school sport events. While the PE and Sport Premium funding is a commitment to improve the quality of PE and sports in primary schools to help children benefit from regular activity.

The funding supports one of the Big Issues in our Uniting the Movement strategy – creating positive experiences of sport and physical activity for children and young people – and builds on the £19m we’ve invested in the School Games previously and £13.5m we’ve put into our Secondary Teacher Training programme.

And for Tim, today’s news is further backing for what we’re working to achieve with our ambitious strategy.

“This new funding will make a huge difference to a generation of children and young people,” he said.

“The clear focus on supporting school sport in today’s announcement reaffirms just how important this environment can be in helping children and young people develop a strong and lasting relationship with sport and physical activity.

“We know that positive experiences at a young age can help develop healthy habits that can offer lifetime benefits.

“I know it’s taken a huge amount of work to get to this stage, and this money will provide certainty to the sector over the next couple of years.

“It will be of a huge help to us as we continue to implement our long-term strategy Uniting the Movement, which has tackling inequalities and providing positive experiences for children and young people at its heart.”

Our investment into the School Games means that, across the network of 450 SGOs, 90% of schools in the country have taken part in the 2.2m opportunities to get active that have been created.

While 75% of secondary schools in the country, more than 2,600, have benefitted from the Secondary Teacher Training programme that helps teachers and schools better meet the needs of all children – especially those that haven’t previously engaged with traditional PE lessons.

