Type 2 Diabetes - framework for prevention, early detection and intervention: evaluation

This report presents the findings from a qualitative process evaluation of the implementation of the framework for the prevention, early detection, and early intervention of type 2 diabetes in three early adopter areas.

Introduction

The Scottish Diabetes Survey 2020, shows that, in Scotland, 317,128 people diagnosed with diabetes were recorded on local diabetes registers at the end of 2020. This represents 5.8% of the population. When considering the type of diabetes:

10.7% (34,087) of all registered people were recorded as having type 1 diabetes

87.7% (278,239) of all people registered with diabetes were recorded as having type 2 diabetes

1.5% (4,802) of all people registered with diabetes were recorded as having other types of diabetes, for example pre-diabetes, gestational diabetes.

The incidence and prevalence of all types of diabetes has been steadily growing in Scotland, as in many other countries, in part due to better care and better detection. For type 2 diabetes, this has also been in part due to unhealthy diet, low levels of physical activity and an increase in levels of obesity. Excess weight is a modifiable risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

The evidence about preventing or delaying the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes (or promoting remission) through targeted weight management interventions, and the cost to the NHS budget for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, helped to inform the decision and policy to address the avoidable risks associated with weight and type 2 diabetes.

