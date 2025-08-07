Typhon, European Deterrence and Industrial Ambition for Deep Precision Strike

Typhon would put St Petersburg in reach of a German offensive mid-range capability, a leap for Germany's strategic culture. It should develop a European equivalent.

As far as naming missiles go, Greek mythology has been a thankful source for inspiration: the British Trident missiles allude to Poseidon’s weapon of choice, and the Aegis missile defence system invokes the shield of Zeus, to name but a few examples. In 2023, a new system joined the family: the ‘Typhon’ is a container-like trailer from which the US Army launches cruise missiles, Tomahawks, and ballistic missiles, SM-6s. Seeing the system in action, the namesake, a Greek monster, seems like an obvious choice.

Ancient tragedian Aeschylus described Typhon as a ‘destructive monster of a hundred heads, impetuous . . . hissing out terror with horrid jaws, while from his eyes lightened a hideous glare.’ The Lockheed Martin produced Typhon has capacity for 4 missiles, though their warheads should be more destructive than the monster’s 100. A battery of the system consists of four such launchers, a trailer-based Battery Operations Centre, as well as a trailer for reloading missiles. The missiles that Typhon launches have significant reach. The Typhon-adapted Tomahawk cruise missile has a range of up to 1500 km, while the SM-6 can reach targets of up to 320 km.

Europe badly needs a capability such as the one provided by Typhon. Under the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), the US had agreed with Russia not to station intermediate range ground-launched missiles in Europe. The withdrawal of Russia and the US from the treaty in 2019 left Europe unprepared. It had not the capability to answer the significant build-up of intermediate range capabilities near its eastern flank.

Ground-based deep precision strike capabilities, however, are a necessary tool to deter Russia from aggression and escalation. They have the potential to disrupt supply chains far behind enemy lines, destroy command posts, attack strategic targets and even threaten second-strike capabilities. Launching them from the ground, instead of from ships (where they have been in use for a while), increases their potential reach, mobility and resilience. The truck-based units move faster than ships, making them harder to detect and attack. Their value to deter Russia from aggression is, therefore, high.

CreditGermany’s new taste for monsters. Image: US Government / Wikimedia Commons

Click here for the full press release