U.S.-UK Transatlantic Taskforce Hosts Industry Engagement in London

HM Treasury hosted representatives from the U.S. Treasury and regulatory agencies in London to conduct joint industry engagement on the Transatlantic Taskforce.

HM Treasury hosted representatives from U.S. Treasury and regulatory agencies in London on 26 January 2026, to conduct joint senior-level industry engagement for the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future established last September. The discussions explored opportunities to improve links between our capital markets and to collaborate on digital assets.

This engagement is part of the Taskforce’s efforts to seek input from industry partners to ensure that its work is informed by what matters most to industry on both sides of the Atlantic.

We thank all participants for the dynamic discussions and insights.

In September 2025, as part of President Trump’s state visit to the UK, Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, established the Taskforce to enhance the deep and historic connection between the world’s leading financial hubs in the UK and the United States.

The U.S. Treasury and HM Treasury will continue to work closely together with additional joint engagements in the United States anticipated this month. The Taskforce aims to report back to both finance ministries on its recommendations via the UK-U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group in summer 2026.