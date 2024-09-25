UCEM APAC Office “Free Session by Chartered Association for Project Management”

University College of Estate Management APAC Office “Free Session by Chartered Association for Project Management” on 10 September 2024.

Gabriel Lee, Ambassador of the University College of Estate Management (UCEM) APAC office, recently invited the APM GBA Network to a “Free Session by the Chartered Association for Project Management.” The session provided an in-depth walkthrough of APM qualifications (PFQ, PMQ, and PPQ) and the pathway to becoming a Chartered Project Professional (ChPP).

Ping Choy, Deputy Lead of the APM GBA Network, introduced the requirements and exam formats for each qualification, including the new PMQ path. Ping highly recommended UCEM students join APM as student members to explore online resources that can benefit their work and studies related to APM qualifications. Ping also addressed questions from PMP qualification participants and strongly encouraged them to pursue Chartered Project Professional status.

Jimmy Cheung, Team Member, shared insights from his ChPP interview project, the “Vung Ang II Coal-Fired Power Project in Vietnam.” He detailed his responsibilities and how he managed conflicting objectives, high levels of risk, multiple work packages, and multiple interdependent stakeholders. Jimmy emphasized how the ChPP competence framework was applied in this project, validating its effectiveness and efficiency in international projects. He highlighted the importance of “conflict resolution” competence and “ethics, compliance, and professionalism” competence to maintain high standards of project integrity, compliance, effectiveness, and efficiency.

Jim Pippin, Network Lead, shared his 30-year journey as a project professional, starting from age 25 to the present, with experiences spanning from Hilston to Hong Kong and other locations worldwide. He also discussed his recent experiences in the Greater Bay Area, China, and encouraged the audience to explore project management opportunities in the GBA and China. Jim shared feedback from APM qualification candidates at the CLP Project Management Academy with UCEM students, echoing Jimmy’s recommendations for thorough and stepwise training through the three levels of qualification leading to ChPP.

Jim also introduced upcoming GBA network activities, including an event on November 12th, where our CEO, Professor Adam Boddison, will deliver the opening speech and connect with participants in person.

Registration Details – APM Greater Bay Area Network: Corporate Members, Higher Education Institutes, APM Local Members, and Local Project Professionals Gathering

Additionally, the GBA Network will host a site visit to the iHub (CITAC – Home (cic.hk), Zero Carbon Park – Home (cic.hk) & CIC MiC | Home) of the HK Construction Industry Council in Kowloon Bay on January 25, 2025.

APM GBA Network members and non-members are welcome to join these events for networking and to receive assistance in their project management careers. The APM GBA Network will continue to support project professionals in the area and welcomes both members and non-members to join our volunteer community.