UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
UCL academics join forces with policymakers to roadmap public services for the 21st century
Experts from policy, politics, and research examined the challenges facing Britain’s core public services from criminal justice to the NHS, at the Institute for Government Public Services Conference, supported by UCL.
Among the UCL representatives at the special one-day conference were Dame Professor Henrietta Moore (UCL Institute for Global Prosperity), Professor Naomi Fulop (UCL Epidemiology & Health Care) and Dr Karen Schucan Bird (UCL IOE Social Research Institute).
They joined political grandees Michael Gove, former Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and Lord Blunkett, former Home Secretary and Secretary of State for Education, to discuss the cross-cutting issues facing public services today.
The conference came at a critical time for Britain, with a renewed focus on how public services will evolve under the new Labour government.
With grounding in science and research, the UCL experts offered their insights, analysis and evidence-based suggestions for meaningful public services reform across a number of discussion panels.
Reflecting on the urgency of meaningful public service reform, Professor Geraint Rees, UCL Vice-Provost (Research, Innovation & Global Engagement), recently said:
“As a world-leading university with expertise across the range of academic disciplines, UCL is uniquely positioned to use its insight for public benefit. Our academic experts across the university, including the UCL Policy Lab, the Institute for Global Prosperity, and the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, are working to address major societal challenges.
“Today’s conference highlights our commitment to collaborating with policymakers and others to ensure that our research is delivering benefit to citizens across the UK.”
The conference underlined UCL’s commitment to bring multidisciplinary expertise to the worlds of policy development and government to support the UK’s national renewal.
Professor Marc Stears, Director of the UCL Policy Lab, said:
“Time and again the British public have told their politicians that they are fed up with the quality of what they receive from many public services.
“It is crucial that we all think, therefore, about how these services can be made stronger, more cost effective and, most of all, more responsive to people’s concerns. These are questions that UCL colleagues have much to say about and it is brilliant to be able to bring their insights together with those on the frontline today."
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2024/nov/ucl-academics-join-forces-policymakers-roadmap-public-services-21st-century
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
New BA degree in Youth, Society and Sustainable Futures launching at UCL12/11/2024 12:25:00
Young people worldwide increasingly want a role in addressing global issues, living sustainable lives and securing future employment.
Being human and being kind: IOE at the Bloomsbury Festival11/11/2024 12:25:00
IOE academics shared their expertise at the Bloomsbury Festival in October through a series of talks, workshops, discovery days, and tours. The activities explored the science behind ‘humanness’ and kindness, as well as the history of student life at UCL.
Experiential learning benefits students’ progress in science and general academic skills08/11/2024 12:25:00
A team of IOE researchers have established robust evidence of strong links between experiential learning and children’s science and maths performance, as well as cross-curricular skills that aid learning.
IOE students win awards for doctoral research07/11/2024 12:25:00
Congratulations to doctoral researchers Shishi Zhang, Sudha Vepa, Sharifa Al Battashi and Despoina Boli, who were awarded prizes recognising the excellence of their research on second language education, sociology of language and mathematics.
IOE education experts join newly established UK government Science Advisory Council30/10/2024 09:10:00
Three IOE academics are among a team of 12 independent experts appointed to the Department for Education's newly established Science Advisory Council.
Mobile telepresence robots enhance distance learning and enable children’s play and participation25/10/2024 14:15:00
Research led by Dr Jennifer Rode and Professor Martin Oliver (IOE) with postgraduate students found children enjoy and can safely drive mobile telepresence robots, which boosts participation and play – and could create more inclusive opportunities for distance-learning students.
How can education on domestic abuse help survivors' friends and family to support them better?23/10/2024 09:10:00
Dr Karen Schucan Bird (IOE) spoke at the Employer’s Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA) conference on 16 October to share her research on the importance of education on domestic abuse to equip informal supporters – family, friends and colleagues – to better support victims.
Disadvantaged children face barriers to early education entitlement21/10/2024 12:25:00
A range of barriers prevent disadvantaged children in England from taking up their entitlement to 15 hours of funded early education, but national and local action could change this, concludes a major new report involving UCL researchers.