In UCL's 200th year, the university has received an institutional Athena Swan Gold Award from Advance HE, recognising its sustained progress and impact in advancing gender equality.

credit: styf22 via iStock. Image two: Alison Koslowski. Image three: Sara Mole.

The award is a major milestone in UCL’s work to create an inclusive university where people of all genders can thrive. It is particularly meaningful as UCL celebrates its bicentenary, reflecting the university’s founding commitment to opening up education to those previously excluded, and its continuing dedication to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Athena Swan supports universities and research organisations to identify and address barriers to gender equality through rigorous self-assessment and evidence-based action. Gold recognises sustained achievement, demonstrable impact, and leadership in championing and sharing effective practice.

UCL’s award reflects extensive collaboration among colleagues and students across the university. Drawing on institutional data and lived experience, UCL assessed its progress, identified areas where inequalities persist, and set priorities for further action.

Professor Alison Koslowski, Pro-Provost for Equity and Inclusion, said:

“Receiving an institutional Athena Swan Gold Award is a such a significant achievement for UCL, only the third awarded across the sector. In our 200th year, it is especially meaningful that this recognition reflects the inclusive values on which the university was founded and which continue to shape our work today. “I’ve been working on gender equality initiatives in research for over 25 years now, which means I remember the very first Athena Swan initiatives. The progress made in terms of the gender pay gap, occupational sex segregation and more inclusive working cultures are considerable across all parts of the university. I am absolutely thrilled that UCL has achieved this recognition. “I would particularly like to recognise the contributions of Professor Sara Mole and Kae Ohene-Yeboah, our EDI team, and the Equality Monitoring and Advancement Group (EMAG), and colleagues and students across UCL who have shared their expertise and experiences. This award belongs to our whole community, and it provides a strong foundation for the work still ahead of us.”

Professor Sara Mole, Chair of UCL’s Gender Equality Steering Group, said:

“The Gold Award is an important opportunity to take stock of our progress while maintaining a clear focus on where inequalities persist. Our next task is to build on the evidence gathered through the Athena Swan process, evaluate the impact of our actions, and ensure that inclusive practice is embedded consistently across UCL. Gold is not an endpoint, and we will continue to hold ourselves accountable for achieving lasting change.”

The award supports UCL’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan 2025/26–2029/30, which places inclusion, fairness, and belonging at the heart of the university’s future direction.

UCL will now build on this achievement by tackling persistent gender inequalities, evaluating the impact of its work, and embedding inclusive practice across the university.

An Athena Swan celebration event will take place early in Term 3 to recognise Athena Swan achievements across UCL faculties and departments, alongside the university’s institutional Gold Award. Further details will be shared in due course.

The Gold Award is valid until 30 November 2031. UCL’s redacted application and accompanying action plan will be published online.

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