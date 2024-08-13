UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
UCL students advocate for fairer housing conditions alongside London school children at City Hall
UCL students from the Education, Society and Culture BA* engaged with the Deputy Mayor for Housing during a demonstration at City Hall, London, highlighting the negative impact of the housing crisis on children.
As part of the 'Educating and Organising for Social Justice' module, undergraduate students from IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society learn about effective community action on social justice issues and take a hands-on role campaigning with and for the benefit of local communities.
The students visited 8 London primary and secondary schools and worked with over 100 children to examine the negative impacts of the housing crisis and living conditions in the UK.
They produced an action report published with Citizens UK, titled ‘Our homes, our rights’, in connection with Citizens UK’s national Housing and Homelessness campaign. The report highlights the consequences of poor housing conditions and housing instability on children’s wellbeing.
The projects culminated with 39 UCL students leading a demonstration at City Hall, joined by over 50 children and teachers from three of the partner schools. Together, they called for measures that will end child homelessness and improve the standards and affordability of housing in the capital and across the UK.
At City Hall, UCL students led a discussion on the housing crisis with Tom Copley, London’s Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, and urged him to commit to acting on the report’s key housing policy proposals. Located in Newham, City Hall is the current headquarters of the Mayor of London and London Assembly.
Workshops with the school students formed an integral part of the report’s creation. The experience emphasised the importance of community involvement and listening to affected individuals, especially children and young people.
BA student Sophie Ho has written about what she has learned throughout the module. Sophie comments: “Running these workshops provided a first-hand perspective on the power of engaging children in discussions about social justice and empowering them to take action.”
Conversations showed that even young children are aware of social injustice around them and disparities in how their needs are being met. Overcrowding was a prominent concern, and children were worried about how poor housing conditions could increase their susceptibility to getting ill.
A spoken word performance by Lewisham's Trinity Church of England secondary school students encapsulated these feelings:
"Mould! Leaking into my walls! Mould! Seeping into my soul! Bacteria, bacteria, it’s affecting my interior! What about my health too?”
Rising prices and the search for clean and safe homes are forcing many families to move further away, resulting in longer journeys to school and inadvertently affecting children’s academic performance.
“I don’t want to draw my house”: during workshops, some children struggled to complete the task of drawing their own house, indicating difficulties in expressing deeply personal and emotional experiences.
Jehan Hafiz (third year Psychology with Education BSc), who was one of the student leaders for the campaign, said: "I'm proud of our team for listening to our children and putting in the hard work to make sure their voices were heard. One thing is for certain - these children are victims of London's housing crisis. Change to housing is necessary, and it needs to happen now."
*Formerly known as the Education Studies BA, for cohorts who started degree courses prior to the academic year 2024/25.
Links
- Read the report: “Our homes, our rights”
- Read the student blog: “Our homes, our voices: Community action for better housing”
- Educating and Organising for Social Justice module
- Education, Society and Culture BA at UCL*
Images
Top: School children, teachers, community leaders and UCL students holding hand-illustrated signs campaigning for housing action. Credit: Rui Zhang.
Middle: In discussion with Deputy Mayor Tom Copley outside City Hall. Credit: Rui Zhang.
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2024/aug/ucl-students-advocate-fairer-housing-conditions-alongside-london-school-children-city-hall
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Outstanding teacher and school leader development at UCL09/08/2024 14:20:00
Ofsted has rated UCL as an outstanding lead provider of the National Professional Qualifications (NPQs) for teachers and school leaders.
Girls more anxious about climate change than boys06/08/2024 12:25:00
Girls are more likely to worry about climate change and engage more in teaching on the topic than boys, according to research led by UCL.
Over 30 educational organisations advocate for a renewed focus on global learning in the curriculum25/07/2024 12:25:00
Led by Professor Douglas Bourn, Director of the Development Education Research Centre (DERC), a coalition of organisations called on the government to cement a national strategy on global learning at a launch event last week.
Biggest ever Mandarin Excellence Programme trip sees 1,200 pupils travel to China08/07/2024 10:15:00
A record-breaking number of students from across England are preparing to embark on the most ambitious international school trip of its kind, as part of the UCL-led Mandarin Excellence Programme (MEP).
IOE academics highly commended as part of the Medical Research Council Early Career Impact Prize27/06/2024 12:20:00
Drs Amy Harrison and Marta Francesconi (Department of Psychology and Human Development) were highly commended at the 2023 MRC Impact Prize ceremony last week for their research on how decision-making skills impact the development of eating disorders in adolescence.
“My name is not asylum seeker!”: Challenging narratives around seeking sanctuary in the UK18/06/2024 11:05:00
Based on collaborative research from IOE and people who have sought asylum in the UK, the “My name is not asylum seeker!” exhibition aims to confront prevailing dehumanising narratives.
UCL staff and alumni recognised in King’s Birthday Honours17/06/2024 14:20:00
Congratulations to members of UCL’s community who have been recognised in The King’s Birthday Honours for their outstanding contributions to mental health care, education, intensive care, the NHS and to global nuclear medicine, public service and virology.
Reading Recovery is being redeveloped in Maltese14/06/2024 12:15:00
Reading Recovery Europe is working collaboratively with the National Literacy Agency in Malta so that Reading Recovery can be offered in Maltese or English. The intervention in Maltese will be called 'Ir-Rimonta fil-Qari'.
Broaden and balance the primary curriculum to foster children’s creativity and love of learning06/06/2024 16:20:00
To guarantee the future of primary education, a new government should prioritise children and teacher agency, widen the curriculum, and promote hands-on, experiential learning, recommends a new briefing paper from IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society.