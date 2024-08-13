UCL students advocate for fairer housing conditions alongside London school children at City Hall

UCL students from the Education, Society and Culture BA* engaged with the Deputy Mayor for Housing during a demonstration at City Hall, London, highlighting the negative impact of the housing crisis on children.

As part of the 'Educating and Organising for Social Justice' module, undergraduate students from IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society learn about effective community action on social justice issues and take a hands-on role campaigning with and for the benefit of local communities.

The students visited 8 London primary and secondary schools and worked with over 100 children to examine the negative impacts of the housing crisis and living conditions in the UK.

They produced an action report published with Citizens UK, titled ‘Our homes, our rights’, in connection with Citizens UK’s national Housing and Homelessness campaign. The report highlights the consequences of poor housing conditions and housing instability on children’s wellbeing.

The projects culminated with 39 UCL students leading a demonstration at City Hall, joined by over 50 children and teachers from three of the partner schools. Together, they called for measures that will end child homelessness and improve the standards and affordability of housing in the capital and across the UK.

At City Hall, UCL students led a discussion on the housing crisis with Tom Copley, London’s Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, and urged him to commit to acting on the report’s key housing policy proposals. Located in Newham, City Hall is the current headquarters of the Mayor of London and London Assembly.

Workshops with the school students formed an integral part of the report’s creation. The experience emphasised the importance of community involvement and listening to affected individuals, especially children and young people.

BA student Sophie Ho has written about what she has learned throughout the module. Sophie comments: “Running these workshops provided a first-hand perspective on the power of engaging children in discussions about social justice and empowering them to take action.”

Conversations showed that even young children are aware of social injustice around them and disparities in how their needs are being met. Overcrowding was a prominent concern, and children were worried about how poor housing conditions could increase their susceptibility to getting ill.

A spoken word performance by Lewisham's Trinity Church of England secondary school students encapsulated these feelings:

"Mould! Leaking into my walls! Mould! Seeping into my soul! Bacteria, bacteria, it’s affecting my interior! What about my health too?”

Rising prices and the search for clean and safe homes are forcing many families to move further away, resulting in longer journeys to school and inadvertently affecting children’s academic performance.

“I don’t want to draw my house”: during workshops, some children struggled to complete the task of drawing their own house, indicating difficulties in expressing deeply personal and emotional experiences.

Jehan Hafiz (third year Psychology with Education BSc), who was one of the student leaders for the campaign, said: "I'm proud of our team for listening to our children and putting in the hard work to make sure their voices were heard. One thing is for certain - these children are victims of London's housing crisis. Change to housing is necessary, and it needs to happen now."

*Formerly known as the Education Studies BA, for cohorts who started degree courses prior to the academic year 2024/25.

Links

Images

Top: School children, teachers, community leaders and UCL students holding hand-illustrated signs campaigning for housing action. Credit: Rui Zhang.

Middle: In discussion with Deputy Mayor Tom Copley outside City Hall. Credit: Rui Zhang.