UCL200 book celebration brings Student London to life

UCL marked the publication of Student London: A New History of Higher Education in the Capital with a vibrant celebration, honouring a new book that places the student experience at the heart of London’s history.

One of three flagship publications produced to coincide with UCL’s bicentenary, Student London is an engaging and critical account of life in the capital since the foundation of its first university in 1826. Authored by Professor Georgina Brewis (Professor of Social History, Institute of Education) and Dr Sam Blaxland (Lecturer in Education, Institute of Education), the book draws together institutional archives, Students’ Union records, memoirs, oral histories and student publications to explore student life across two centuries.

On Tuesday 24 March, students, alumni and researchers gathered for talks and reflections on the diverse stories and voices featured in the book as well as live music from the Students’ Union Jazz Society.

UCL President and Provost Dr Michael Spence opened the event, highlighting the central role students have long played in shaping UCL’s identity, impact and legacy and thanking the authors for their unwavering commitment to telling students’ stories honestly and thoughtfully.

The sequence of speakers mirrored the book’s theme of continuity between past and present student communities. UCL alumna Toni Griffiths, who graduated in 1967 and was elected Woman Vice President of the Students’ Union, spoke about her student experience and its lasting influence on her life. Her remarks offered a powerful reminder of the personal, political and transformative role UCL has played for generations of students.

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