UCL-supported startup wins Government funding to scale-up AI solutions in education

Graffinity, an innovative EdTech start-up supported by the UCL Centre for Digital Innovation Acceleration Programme, has won a share of £1 million as part of the Department for Education’s AI Tools for Education Competition.

Led by entrepreneur Matthew Pryor, Graffinity initially joined the Impact Accelerator programme with a vision to revolutionise how students engage with complex material. The company developed an AI-powered tool that uses machine learning to create searchable ‘mind maps’ – visual diagrams designed to help learners who struggle with large volumes of text. This innovative approach enables better understanding and engagement with complex content, offering a more intuitive learning experience.

In winning the funding, Graffinity will work with UCL experts to develop an AI-powered formative assessment tool that reduces teacher workload by providing personalised student feedback.

Matthew said: “We're thrilled to have won this funding. This will enable us to take a huge step forward in our mission to help teachers and pupils with cutting-edge AI tools with the continued support of UCL.

“By harnessing machine learning and integrating concept maps for assessment, our tool offers numerous benefits to educators.

“This includes a highly visual interactive approach to learning, deeper insights into student thinking and support for critical thinking and personalised feedback.”

UCL collaborators include the IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society and the UCL Knowledge Lab, along with the UCL Advanced Research Computing Centre and the Centre for Digital Innovation.

Professor Geraint Rees, UCL Vice-Provost (Research, Innovation & Global Engagement) said: “Many congratulations to Graffinity on being selected to play such a key role in supporting the Prime Minister’s AI plan for the UK.

“UCL truly is a global leader in AI and the collaborative nature of Graffinity’s work with faculties and departments across our institutions shows how embedded the technology is in our work to benefit people and planet.”

In total, 16 companies were awarded the DfE funding to create AI teacher tools for feedback and marking, which will help to cut the time taken for detailed, tailored and individual feedback.

These tools are designed to allow teachers to focus on delivering lessons and having more high-quality face time with children.

Each of the AI tools will be targeted at a specific age and subject, helping teachers with everything from marking handwritten English and modern language work to providing feedback on geography diagrams and maps.

The funding supports the Government’s plan - launched by the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at UCL East this month - to use AI to drive growth and boost public services across the UK.

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “AI has the power to transform education by helping teachers focus on what they do best – teaching. This marks a real shift in how we use technology to improve lives and unlock the near-boundless potential of AI for our classrooms.

“These 16 UK innovators, including startups and universities, will develop cutting-edge AI tools that will drastically reduce the time teachers spend marking homework and assessments, whether it’s geography charts, coding exercises or written essays.

“Through this approach, we’re not only improving education but also ensuring that our public sector services are world-class, tackling inefficiencies, cutting down backlogs, and making AI-driven progress a cornerstone of our Plan for Change.”

Graffinity was part of Cohort 4 of the UCL Centre for Digital Innovation (CDI) Impact Accelerator programme powered by AWS. The startup has, and will continue to, partner with the IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education & Society, the UCL Knowledge Lab, and the UCL Advanced Research Computing Centre (ARC).

