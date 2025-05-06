Crown Prosecution Service
Ugandan Judge sentenced to over six years for Modern Slavery Offences
Lydia Mugambe, 50, has been sentenced to six years and four months at Oxford Crown Court for:
- Conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-UK national
- Arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation
- Requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour
- Conspiracy to intimidate a witness
Eran Cutliffe, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, recently said:
"The victim showed tremendous bravery in speaking out and supporting the prosecution of the powerful woman who exploited her.
"I hope the Jury’s verdict provides her with some closure and ability to rebuild her life."
Lynette Woodrow, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor and national lead for modern slavery, recently said:
“Lydia Mugambe took advantage of the young victim’s lack of understanding of her rights to properly paid employment.
“She exploited and abused the victim, who was hidden in plain sight through forced labour working as a maid and providing childcare for free.
“As a qualified lawyer, a Ugandan High Court judge and a United Nations Criminal Tribunal judge, Lydia Mugambe understood the rule of law and chose to overlook it.
“Modern slavery offences such as this one are incredibly serious and can have a profound effect on the lives of victims.
“The CPS is determined to tackle modern slavery, and we will continue to work hard alongside our partners to bring offenders to justice.”
Notes to Editors
- Lydia Mugambe (DOB: 24/03/1975) formerly of Kidlington, Oxfordshire was convicted at Oxford Crown Court on 13 March 2025
- Mugambe is sentenced to six years and four months
- She will also pay the Victim compensation totalling: £12,160
- An Indefinite Restraining Order preventing Mugambe from contacting the victim directly or indirectly has been granted
- Victims of Modern Slavery are entitled to lifelong anonymity
- The Special Crime Division deals with sensitive cases such as deaths in custody, election offences and corporate manslaughter. As well as the police, they work alongside specialist investigators from organisations including the Independent Police Complaints Commission and the Health and Safety Executive. Special Crime lawyers advise on and, where appropriate, prosecute some of the most sensitive and demanding cases across England and Wales. As well as high profile cases such as prosecutions related to the Hillsborough disaster, they manage cases which involve criminal allegations against police officers following investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
