Ugandan Judge sentenced to over six years for Modern Slavery Offences

Lydia Mugambe, 50, has been sentenced to six years and four months at Oxford Crown Court for:

Conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-UK national

Arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation

Requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour

Conspiracy to intimidate a witness

Eran Cutliffe, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, recently said:

"The victim showed tremendous bravery in speaking out and supporting the prosecution of the powerful woman who exploited her. "I hope the Jury’s verdict provides her with some closure and ability to rebuild her life."

Lynette Woodrow, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor and national lead for modern slavery, recently said:

“Lydia Mugambe took advantage of the young victim’s lack of understanding of her rights to properly paid employment. “She exploited and abused the victim, who was hidden in plain sight through forced labour working as a maid and providing childcare for free. “As a qualified lawyer, a Ugandan High Court judge and a United Nations Criminal Tribunal judge, Lydia Mugambe understood the rule of law and chose to overlook it. “Modern slavery offences such as this one are incredibly serious and can have a profound effect on the lives of victims. “The CPS is determined to tackle modern slavery, and we will continue to work hard alongside our partners to bring offenders to justice.”

