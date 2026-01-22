UK – India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement: Committee warns Government staff cuts put £billions in tariff savings at risk

The Business and Trade Committee yesterday warns that billions of pounds of tariffs savings from the UK’s trade deal with India could be jeopardised by deep cuts to UK export support staff responsible for helping firms use the Agreement in practice.

The report published yesterday comes as the Government puts the landmark UK- India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) before Parliament for ratification.

New analysis by the Committee shows that initial duty savings for exporters to India could total £400 million a year, potentially rising up to £3.2 billion after ten years as export volumes increase.

But the Committee warns that these savings may not materialise if the Department of Business & Trade delivers deep cuts to support staff without a clear plan to help exporters make the most of the new deal - and resources the work needed to drive down India’s extensive ‘non-tariff barriers’.

The CETA with India - the biggest bilateral deal since since Brexit - could deliver:

An increase to UK GDP of £4.8 billion every year by 2040

Raise annual bilateral trade with India by £25.5 billion: a significant increase on the £43 billion in 2024.

As a result, the deal is expected to increase automotive exports by 311% and spirits exports by 180%.

It also provides the first opening for the UK into India’s central government procurement system.

Chart showing potential savings on export duties under the terms of the CETA, including the increased potential savings if automotive exports increase in line with assumptions under the quota

But in a report published yesterday to coincide with the start of the official scrutiny period in Parliament, the MPs raise serious concerns about making the deal work in practice for British businesses and consumers. India’s sprawling administrative system and complex and evolving red tape may make it very difficult for the potential gains to be realised.

The Committee is urging Government to take an active role in driving implementation of the deal: supporting exporters, monitoring how the deal is being used, and intervening to resolve barriers as they emerge including through effective trade remedies.

But with Government intending to cut almost 40% of the UK trade staff who would help British business use the deal to increase their exports to India, there’s a big question about how the on-paper gains will translate into growth for British businesses and the UK economy.

Chair's comment

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the Commons Business and Trade Committee, said: “This is the biggest free trade deal since Brexit with the potential to deliver billions in tariff savings for UK exporters, boosting growth and creating new jobs. But Parliament is being asked to ratify a deal promising billions in tariff savings while the Government is simultaneously cutting nearly 40 per cent of the export staff needed to help exporters make the most of this new bargain. That is a serious delivery risk. Ratification is only the start of turning a promise on paper into the prize of new profits. So Ministers must now table a clear plan backed with real resources to make access on paper into exports in practice.”

There is also concern that the deal does not go far enough on services or access for skilled professionals, with the Committee “sceptical” on what will be delivered in practice. And with no bilateral investment treaty concluded, “Ministers should set to the work of creating an ambitious and compelling vision for the potential of a BIT to help re-energise these talks”.

The Committee says Government must move quickly on a timeline for implementation, to reduce uncertainty and allow businesses to begin to act on the terms of the deal. Ministers “must be held accountable for ensuring that businesses are able to use the Agreement effectively” to drive growth. Ratification should not be treated as the conclusion of the process: the Agreement is “a floor, not a ceiling”.

As with any trade deal, there are trade-offs and risks. The MPs heard concerns that sectors such as textiles and ceramics, already facing stiff competition from Indian imports, could stand to lose out further. In March 2025 the Committee reported its concerns that the UK Employment Rights Bill did nothing to prevent bad actors undercutting good businesses by simply exporting labour abuses, and recommended an update to the Modern Slavery Act to mandate reporting on supply chains. In the absence of binding human rights protections in the CETA, Government must set clear and enforceable expectations for UK business setting up supply chains with Indian companies.