UK & US launch transatlantic dialogues to boost £200bn trade relationship

Joint events in US and UK this spring to deepen our thriving bilateral trading relationship

Trade Secretary and her US counterpart will be joined by senior attendees from government, civil society and business to set strategic direction of UK-US partnership

Major step in our broader UK-US trade strategy to support levelling-up agenda and build back better post-pandemic

The UK and US today announce a new series of transatlantic dialogues aimed at deepening trade and investment ties and boosting our already-thriving £200bn relationship.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will be among those gathering at the Joint UK/US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade.

The first dialogue will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, on 21-22 March with the second to take place in the UK later in spring. They will form a platform for further conversations between the two sides.

The events will bring together government ministers, senior officials, trade unions, businesses and civil society from both sides to discuss ways the UK and US can work together to deepen our trading relationship.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

The US is our biggest trading partner. Our thriving relationship already delivers so much for our economies, businesses and people. Now, more than ever, we recognise the power of deepening trade ties with like-minded allies around the world. This new UK-US dialogue is a symbol of our ambition to work even closer with businesses and workers to promote innovation, inclusive economic growth and support jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. These events are a huge opportunity to make it even easier, quicker and more cost-effective to do trans-Atlantic trade, but also to tackle the most pressing challenges we face like congested supply chains and climate change.

The dialogues will encourage closer collaboration on shared values such as our respective ‘Build Back Better’ agendas, as well as explore ways to drive more modern, innovative approaches to international trade with our biggest trading partner in areas such as digital, green trade and supporting SMEs.

The Joint UK/UK Dialogues form one part of DIT’s broader approach to trading with the US. The UK has already begun a major initiative to identify measures that can lift barriers at a state level - for example, through discussions on recognising each other’s professional qualifications.

All of this builds on the work we’ve done such as removing restrictions on high-quality Welsh lamb and Scottish beef and reaching an understanding on the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute to remove 25% tariffs on Scotch whisky, while launching talks to end the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium produced in Yorkshire, Wales and across the UK.

British Ambassador to the United States Dame Karen Pierce said: