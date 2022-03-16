Department for International Trade
|Printable version
UK & US launch transatlantic dialogues to boost £200bn trade relationship
The new series of transatlantic dialogues are aimed at deepening trade and investment ties between the UK and the US.
- Joint events in US and UK this spring to deepen our thriving bilateral trading relationship
- Trade Secretary and her US counterpart will be joined by senior attendees from government, civil society and business to set strategic direction of UK-US partnership
- Major step in our broader UK-US trade strategy to support levelling-up agenda and build back better post-pandemic
The UK and US today announce a new series of transatlantic dialogues aimed at deepening trade and investment ties and boosting our already-thriving £200bn relationship.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will be among those gathering at the Joint UK/US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade.
The first dialogue will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, on 21-22 March with the second to take place in the UK later in spring. They will form a platform for further conversations between the two sides.
The events will bring together government ministers, senior officials, trade unions, businesses and civil society from both sides to discuss ways the UK and US can work together to deepen our trading relationship.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:
The US is our biggest trading partner. Our thriving relationship already delivers so much for our economies, businesses and people. Now, more than ever, we recognise the power of deepening trade ties with like-minded allies around the world.
This new UK-US dialogue is a symbol of our ambition to work even closer with businesses and workers to promote innovation, inclusive economic growth and support jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.
These events are a huge opportunity to make it even easier, quicker and more cost-effective to do trans-Atlantic trade, but also to tackle the most pressing challenges we face like congested supply chains and climate change.
The dialogues will encourage closer collaboration on shared values such as our respective ‘Build Back Better’ agendas, as well as explore ways to drive more modern, innovative approaches to international trade with our biggest trading partner in areas such as digital, green trade and supporting SMEs.
The Joint UK/UK Dialogues form one part of DIT’s broader approach to trading with the US. The UK has already begun a major initiative to identify measures that can lift barriers at a state level - for example, through discussions on recognising each other’s professional qualifications.
All of this builds on the work we’ve done such as removing restrictions on high-quality Welsh lamb and Scottish beef and reaching an understanding on the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute to remove 25% tariffs on Scotch whisky, while launching talks to end the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminium produced in Yorkshire, Wales and across the UK.
British Ambassador to the United States Dame Karen Pierce said:
In every state I visit I’m struck by the depth and dynamism of our trade and investment relationship, as well as local support for a UK-US Free Trade Agreement.
Across the length and breadth of America and the UK, our partnerships create countless jobs and make us each other’s biggest investor.
I look forward to supporting the Joint UK/US Dialogues and working with our closest ally as we each build back better from the pandemic.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-us-launch-transatlantic-dialogues-to-boost-200bn-trade-relationship
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
United States and United Kingdom to host joint UK/ US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland16/03/2022 13:20:00
The US Trade Representative and UK Trade Secretary will host joint trade dialogues this spring.
UK announces new economic sanctions against Russia15/03/2022 13:10:00
The UK Government has today announced a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods, while also hitting hundreds of key products with new import tariffs.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan delivers keynote speech on maritime trade at 2022 Maritime UK Awards in Glasgow11/03/2022 14:20:00
The Trade Secretary yesterday delivered the keynote speech at the 2022 Maritime UK Awards, celebrating excellence across the UK’s thriving maritime sector.
UK maritime turbocharged with new exports office as part of £4 billion shipbuilding strategy10/03/2022 16:20:00
The International Trade Secretary today announced a new exports office to turbocharge the UK’s maritime trade sector as part of a £4 billion investment in shipbuilding.
UK and New Zealand sign comprehensive trade deal01/03/2022 12:10:00
The International Trade Secretary has signed the UK-New Zealand free trade deal with New Zealand minister Damien O’Connor in London.
Trade Secretary visits Tokyo to deepen UK-Japan trade and investment ties28/02/2022 16:10:00
The International Trade Secretary recently visited Tokyo for high-level meetings that further the strong relationship between the UK and Japan.
UK and Singapore sign new innovative digital trade deal25/02/2022 11:20:00
The International Trade Secretary lands in Singapore to sign a groundbreaking digital trade deal.
Trade Secretary Kicks Off Three-Leg Asia Trip With Trade Talks In Jakarta24/02/2022 11:20:00
The International Trade Secretary yesterday launched top-level trade discussions in Jakarta as part of a visit to the Indo-Pacific region.